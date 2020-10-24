Hilldale sophomore running back Eric Virgil had a busy night of playmaking for Hilldale — rushing, receiving and returning kicks.
When the Hornets needed him the most, he was there then, too.
Virgil drove a knife in the back of the Sallisaw Black Diamonds with a 55-yard touchdown run with 9:53 in the fourth quarter of what wound up as a 44-34 Hornets’ home win Friday night.
Bouncing it outside left tackle, Virgil got about half the yardage before getting a huge assist out of receiver Ty O’Neal’s block that drove a defender out of reach. Virgil took it the rest of the way for a 44-28 advantage, and just as it appeared the Black Diamonds were going to make a late charge, it got snuffed.
Virgil on the night had 256 yards rushing on 22 carries and three catches for 60 yards. He also had a 30-yard return of the second half kickoff to the Sallisaw 36, where five plays later, quarterback Johnnie Durossette connected with him for a 15-yard touchdown play. He had two rushing touchdowns on the night and the reception for another, all in the second half.
Hilldale (7-1, 4-1 District 4A-4) took a 23-20 halftime lead and had it at 17, 37-20, when a 39-yard burst by Virgil had the Hornets in a first-and-goal situation at the 8. But two plays later, linebacker Riley Scavo picked off a pass and returned it 42 yards to the Diamond 49.
Quarterback Jaxon McTyre capitalized on the turnover for Sallisaw (3-3, 3-2), ending a 14-play march with a 1-yard run and with the two-point conversion made a ball game at 37-28.
That’s when Virgil showed up best.
“Coach told me to show out tonight,” he said.
“I’ve been telling him, you’re the second-leading ball carrier in the area, you need to start showing out,” Hilldale head coach David Blevins said. “We know what he can do. He’s just a sophomore, but he’s got D-1 talent.”
Credit the 6-foot-4 O’Neal on an assist on the play of the game.
“Ty’s getting better and better every week and comes out and blocks his butt off every day,” Blevins said. “Once we start taking more shots, we’re going to have some deadly combinations.”
O’Neal relishes the role of driving a defender out of the way as much as he likes winning those jump balls with his height.
“People think you’ve got to play soft but at the same time the running backs are running to the outside of you so you’ve just got to block your butts off,” O’Neal said. “It feels good.”
Virgil’s night got cranked up with a 28-yard catch and run, giving the Hornets a first-and-goal on the 3, but the drive stalled there and Watson Schiller’s 20-yard field goal was the first points of the contest,
McTyre, who was 19-of-34 for 224 yards on the night with one interception by Isom Smith, was especially on target early. McTyre struck twice on the same-type route when he faked a throw to one side then tossing a pair of floaters along his team’s sideline in which Scavo ran under twice, defended both times tightly by Brayson Lawson. The completions covered 29 and 31 yards, and McTyre went to him again at the flag for a 4-yard TD and a 6-3 lead as the point after attempt failed.
It took Hilldale four plays to answer. Virgil went off tackle for 26 yards, then after a couple of short gains, Durossette hooked up with Lawson on a 32-yard toss, giving the junior a bit of redemption and making it a 10-6 contest.
“It wasn’t that Lawson was in a bad position on those, both were good balls and good catches,” Blevins said. “I told our guys this week we’ll see if they can survive our pace and our intensity for four quarters and our kids did.”
The final five minutes of the half were wild.
Durossette (7-of-14, 220 yards, three TDs) connected with Walker on an 89-yard pass play down the Diamond sideline for a 17-6 Hornets lead. Sallisaw would answer, getting a huge break on a pass interference call combined with a personal foul on the same play. That set the Diamonds up at the 15, where three plays later, McTyre scored on a 1-yard keeper.
Sallisaw got a huge break when they recovered the onside kick. McTyre carried for 15, then hit Cole Stephens for 10 on a third-and-8 at the 23. Isiah Blaylock’s 13-yard run put the Diamonds back up 20-17 with 1:00 left.
The Hornets took the kickoff and went to work at their own 38. A 31-yard carry by Virgil got a 15-yard personal foul tacked on, moving the ball to the 16. Durossette kept for 11 on a third-and-11, then Virgil took it in from 6 yards out, making it 23-20 Hornets at the break.
Virgil’s 61-yard scoring run with 5:46 to go in the third was the third unanswered Hilldale score.
An exclamation point, but not the dagger.
“(Virgil’s) a good running back, they have a good running game, they ran the ball when they wanted to, they ran the ball when they needed to, and when a high school team can do that, it’s not a good thing when it’s being done to you,” said Sallisaw head coach Randon Lowe.
The Hornets are at Tulsa McLain next week, then close out the regular season at home in two weeks against Fort Gibson.
HILLDALE 44, SALLISAW 34
Sallisaw 6 14 0 14 —34
Hilldale 10 13 14 7 —44
Scoring summary
First quarter
Hil—Watson Schiller FG 20, 7:30.
Sal— Riley Scavo 4 pass from Jaxon McTyre (kick failed), 4:00.
Hil — Brayson Lawson 32 pass from Johnnie Durossette (Schiller kick), 2:21.
Second quarter
Hi — Dylan Walker 89 pass from Johnnie Durossette (Schiller kick), 4:37.
Sal: Jaxon McTyre 1 run (run failed), 1:54.
Sal: Isiah Blaylock 13 run (Cole Stephens pass from McTyre), 1:00.
Hil: Eric Virgil 6 run (kick failed), 16.2.
Third quarter
Hil — Virgil 15 pass from Durossette (Schiller kick), 10:02.
Hil —Virgil 61 run (Schiller kick), 5:46.
Fourth quarter
Sal — McTyre 1 run (Blake Brown pass from McTyre), 10:05.
Hil — Virgil 55 yard run (Schiller kick), 9:53.
Sal — Stephens 24 pass from McTyre (pass failed), 2.6.
TEAM STATS
Sal Hill
First Downs 17 14
Rushes-Yards 40-154 31-272
Passing Yards 224 248
Passes C-A-I `19-34-1 8-15-1
Punts-Avg. 4-31 1-12
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 13-114
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Sal, McTyre 21-76 (2 TD). Hil, Virgil, 22-256 (2 TD).
Passing: Sal, McTyre 19-34-224-1 (2 TD). Hil, Durossette 7-14-220 (3 TD).
Receiving: Sal, Scavo 7-113 (TD). Hil, Lawson 3-71 (TD).
