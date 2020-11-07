Losing the area’s leading rusher as well as a horde of special teams players out due to COVID-19 contact tracing was hardly what Hilldale needed going into the Red-White Rumble.
Others came to the rescue.
Quarterback Johnnie Durossette rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, totaling 125 yards on the ground on 17 carries, and running back Darrin Hays had 119 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, all in the second half, as the Hornets regained possession of the Rock with a 39-20 win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Hilldale (9-1, 6-1 in District 4A-4) had 330 yards on the ground and 95 on Durossette’s arm. The Hornets finished with 26 first downs in a mostly grind-it-out effort.
“We had people take reps that haven’t ran a lot this year, but I’m super proud of how our kids fought to the end,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
Meanwhile, the Hornets defense put the clamps on the Tigers, holding running back Deven Woodworth to 34 yards on 15 carries. His biggest carry was on his first carry of the second half for 32 yards, just after an onside kick recovery by Cade Waggle. He then carried over from the 2 and Fort Gibson had a 20-14 lead, their second advantage of the game.
From that point, the Hornets scored 23 unanswered points, jump-started by their second safety of the game when a high punt snap went through the back of the end zone, Four doses of Hayes on a 5 play, 60-yard march was capped by Durossette carrying the final 6 yards.
Durossette would score his final touchdown on a 20-yard run with 10:12 to go, and after Dylan Walker blocked a Tiger punt, Hays scored on a 20-yard run with 8:55 to play.
Hays didn’t have a carry in the first half. Michael Oeser and Brayson Lawson combined for 73 yards to that point.
“We wanted to have a change of pace,” Blevins said. “Darrin made a big difference for us. The senior came in and did what he was supposed to do.”
“Coach just told me to go take care of business,” Hays added.
Then there was the Hornet defense.
All told, Fort Gibson had a negative-4 yards rushing and quarterback Cole Mahaney was 5-of-17 for 117 yards, the biggest chunk of that coming on a 65-yard pass play to Morice Ford and a 27-yarder to Waggle, both for touchdowns. The last came on a fourth-and-17 play.
“A lot of bad blood in the water,” said Hilldale defensive lineman Watson Schiller, one of a number who dominated up front. “We were just ready to play and wanted to go hit them in the mouth every play.”
Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley gave credit to the Hornet defense.
“We put together a few drives. We had some big plays trying to exploit their man-to-man defense and did it a couple of times,” he said. “Tough running out there. They did a good job.”
For the Tigers (6-4, 3-4), Landon Bebee set up what became the Tigers’ first advantage of the game with an interception. Durossette was shaken up a couple plays earlier and after backup quarterback Caynen David replaced him for the series and had a 21-yard carry to the Tiger 40 just before Bebee came up with his steal.
Fort Gibson almost played itself out of a scoring drive at that point with three false start penalties before Mahaney and Waggle’s connection bailed them out.
The two teams were flagged a combined 25 times for 213 yards.
“We had some missed tackles, and we can’t give up what we did on a fourth-and-17,” Blevins said. “It was wild. I mean, it’s the Rock game so you know it’s going to get crazy.”
Rylan Nail had a interception late for Hilldale to help seal the deal.
With the win, and Poteau’s defeat of Broken Bow, the Hornets will be the second seed into next week’s playoffs.
Who they play will depend on the situation involving Catoosa and Miami. Both teams are at the bottom of 4A-3 and were considering opting out of the postseason when brackets are set up Saturday. If that happens, both Poteau and Hilldale will have byes.
The OSSAA allowed all teams the opportunity to enter the postseason due to the number of statewide cancellations caused by the pandemic.
Fort Gibson, finishing fifth, will face the fourth-place team from 4A-3 on the road. That district, due to games missed, is choosing their seeds by coaches rankings which will be known Saturday.
HILLDALE 39, FORT GIBSON 20
Fort Gibson 7 7 6 0—20
Hilldale 9 7 9 14—39
Scoring summary
First quarter
Hil-Safety, Deven Woodworth tackled in end zone, 8:48.
Hil-Johnnie Durossette 20 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 4:20.
FTG-Morice Ford 65 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxon Purdue kick), 4:04.
Second quarter
FTG- Cade Waggle 27 pass from Mahaney (Perdue kick), 2:07.
Hil- Brayson Lawson 12 pass from Durossette (Whittiker kick), 19.8.
Third quarter
FTG- Woodworth 2 run (run failed), 11:40.
Hil-Safety, ball snapped through back of end zone on punt, 8:00.
Hil—Durossette 6 run (Whittiker kick), 3:05.
Fourth quarter
Hil—Durossette 20 run (Whittiker kick), 10:12.
Hil—Darrin Hays 20 run (Whittiker kick), 8:55. blocked punt 33
TEAM STATS
FTG Hill
First Downs 5 26
Rushes-Yards 28-(-)4 53-330
Passing Yards 117 95
Passes C-A-I 5-17-1 9-18-1
Punts-Avg. 5-41 2-39
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 13-112 12-101
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Fort Gibson, Woodworth 15-34 (TD). Hilldale, Johnnie Durossette 17-125 (3 TD), Darrin Hays 15-119 (TD).
Passing: Fort Gibson, Mahaney 5-17-117-1 (2 TD). Hilldale, Durossette 9-17-95 (TD).
Receiving: Fort Gibson, Ford 2-70 (TD). Hilldale, Colby Thompson 3-39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.