To say the 57-56 loss Friday for Hilldale was hard would be an understatement, reverberations from it that stand to impact the team down the stretch of what has been a season of warranted optimism.
Ty O’Neal, whose bucket and one off a drive gave the Hornets their first lead at 53-42 with 1:45 to play, went to the floor with :50 left on a foul by Wagoner’s Bristo Love in the paint.
He never shot a free throw.
O’Neal suffered what appeared to be a separated left shoulder as he hit the hardwood. With another starter, Brayson Lawson, on the bench after picking up his fifth foul with 2:24 to play, Hilldale coach Scott Hensley had to piece together a lineup to hold the fort after the Hornets had grabbed a 55-52 lead.
Michael Delossantos entered the game and replaced O’Neal at the line. He made the first but missed the second.
Wagoner (8-6) would score five unanswered to pull off the win, its fifth in six games including a runner-up finish in the Checotah Crossroads Classic last week.
Chase Nanni had a putback for a basket, then Caden Pawpa came up with a turnover. Jacob Scroggins, who had 11 of his 17 points in the fourth, sank two free throws with 7.1 left.
After a Hilldale timeout, Jaxson Whittiker’s inbounds pass went to Evan Smith, who scooted upcourt and fired a 3 off the right wing that was off the mark. Eric Virgil got hold of the rebound but as the buzzer sounded.
The Hornets, 7-6 and with its third consecutive loss including a finals loss to Beggs in the Old Fort Classic, head to Oologah on Saturday facing the reality that of three starters not on the floor at the end Friday, only one, Lawson, will likely suit up.
“That’s how life is sometimes. Logan Harper (ruptured Achilles), now Ty, and that really stinks because he came to play and did a great job tonight,” said a dejected Hensley. “It’s just one of those years you have to suck it up and be tough.”
After a lousy start, the Hornets had that toughness, rallying from a 14-point third-quarter deficit. Just not enough options at the end.
“I feel bad for them,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. “They lost probably their best player and our boys took advantage, but if he’s in there, it’s probably a different outcome.
“We’ve lost so many games like that the last couple of years, I feel like sometimes we’re not very tough. Games like this we have to learn to win. I feel like that was an area tournament team over there and we’ve got to find ways to close out games better, but I’m proud of our guys.”
Scroggins showed resiliency, scoring all but three of Wagoner’s fourth-quarter points as the Bulldogs took a 43-34 lead into the final eight minutes.
“We had to dig deep. We put ourselves in a pretty bad situation,” said Scroggins.
Hilldale did the same to itself in a 1-of-9 first quarter. Pawpa’s basket off a steal made it 8-0 before Whittiker’s 3 got the Hornets their first points at the 5:25 mark. Love then went back-to-back and Pawpa hit on a drive for what was at the time a 14-4 lead.
Pawpa’s free throws made it 16-6 to open the second quarter. Then, the Hornets heated up. Smith’s second of three 3s in the quarter capped a 10-2 surge to narrow the Wagoner advantage to 18-16.
Then came Jack Southern.
After entering the game and nailing a pair of free throws off a Rylan Nail foul with 3:42 to go in the half, Southern hit 3s on three consecuitve possessions, two against the Hornets’ zone off the left wing and the last one off transition to go up 29-18. He capped the half with a layup for a 13-point quarter and a 31-21 Wagoner lead.
And that’s what he finished with. Pawpa was the third Bulldog in double figures with 13.
For Hilldale, Nail and Smith each had 12, Nail having eight in the fourth-quarter surge.
Wagoner will get a test Monday at 4A No. 7 Tulsa Central.
Girls:
Hilldale 49, Wagoner 32
Neither team shot well out of the gate. Hilldale (9-7) was 4-of-15 and Wagoner 2-of-11 in the opening eight minutes.
But the Lady Hornets kick-started things in the second with a 14-4 run to break from an 8-8 tie just after a basket by Wagoner’s Brooklyn Austin started the second-half scoring.
Madi Folsom had two field goals and was 3-of-4 from the line, the final two to put Hilldale up 22-12 before Gracie Burtzhartmeyer’s 3 ended the first-half scoring. Hilldale was 5-of-12 in the second.
Wagoner hurt itself more with turnovers in the second half, committing 11. Hilldale only pushed the lead up two in the third, leading 31-22, but the usually hot-handed Skye Been, who had just five points through three quarters, raised that with seven in the fourth and finished with 12, sharing team-high honors with Madi Folsom. Been was just 2 of 9 from 3-point land.
“We had a hard time starting out and I guess we found a way to cope with it and finish strong,” said Been.
Folsom had seven rebounds and six steals.
Celeste Wood gave Hilldale three in double figures with 10 with two baskets in the fourth.
“We could have done a lot more things better but give them credit, they were scrappy,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “Anytime you don’t play your best game and still win by double digits, I’m proud of them.”
For Wagoner, Cambri Pawpa had a game-high 18 points, but not much help being the only player in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs (4-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.