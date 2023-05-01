Keith sets career win total

WARNER — No water bucket dumping, no confetti pouring, just hand shakes and hugs for all.
That is how Connors State celebrated its 12-11, 14-4 doubleheader sweep of Seminole State on Saturday at Biff Thompson Field, but it was more than just two notches in the win column pushing the Cowboys' record to 48-6.
The victories increased coach Perry Keith's career-win total to 1,805, one more than former Seminole State coach Lloyd Simmons' total of 1,804 and lifting him to the top spot on the National Junior College Athletics Association's all-time wins list.
Keith, in his 38th season as a head coach, was grateful not only to his current players but everyone that he has coached.
"This belongs to everyone that has played for me," Keith said. "This also belongs to my family and friends that have been with me the entire time. I could not have done it without them."
The achievement was almost delayed until this Thursday had it not been for a rally in game one. The Cowboys fell behind 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth but eventually tied the game in the home half of the sixth, fell behind by three going into their last at-bat, and put four runs on the board to walk off with the win.
Brady Simpson, whose two-out single brought home the tying and winning run, said the players knew how close Keith was to the record.
"It's just another day of competing," Simpson said. "It's good to get the win for coach and for the team."
And the team's reaction after game two, knowing the record was Keith's, did not surprise the coach one iota.
"That's so typical of us," Keith said. "We just grind stuff out. They don't get too high or too low, they never panic…it's a special group."
Game two saw the Cowboys fall behind 4-1 before tying the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. It was in the top of that inning that Chance Pair came on in relief and Keith said Pair was what they needed.
"Chase just came in and shut everything down," Keith said. "He just stabilized it. We're going to score on people."
And reflecting on the record, Keith fought back tears.
"This means how blessed I am and how great the players we've had in this program," he said. "We've been good every year, year after year after year. It takes your family behind you, it takes great assistant coaches, but most of all it takes great players with great character — that's the biggest thing."
