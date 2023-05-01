Keith sets career win total

Connors State baseball coach Perry Keith shakes the hand and pats the shoulder of Daurys Manzanillo after the Cowboys' 14-4 run-rule win in Game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Seminole State at Biff Thompson Field. The win, coupled with a 12-11 walk-off victory in Game one, gave Keith a career-win total of 1,805, one more that former Seminole State coach Lloyd Simmons for top spot on the National Junior College Athletics Association's all-time wins list.