FORT GIBSON – Shellshocked could be best way to describe it.
Fort Gibson had a 7-0 lead at the half, controlled the clock, had more total yardage (284-179) over Broken Bow, but the Tigers couldn’t close the deal over the visiting Savages, dropping a 14-13 heartbreaker at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium Friday night on what ultimately became a blocked extra point's differnece.
Broken Bow’s Jakran Whitfield took Tigers’ Cole Mahaney pass back to the house from 40 yards out to tie the game 7-7 to open the third quarter, then C.J. Whitfield took over running the Savage offense and slashed the Tigers in the second half to post the win.
“We just couldn’t stop them in the second half," said Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley, his team 6-2 overall and 3-2 in District 4A-4. “They made the plays in the second half and we didn’t. “We commit some dumb, dumb penalties in the second half that just sunk us.”
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Tigers. Deven Woodworth rushed for 152 yards on the night, but on 30 punishing carries for the senior running back.
Fort Gibson held the Savages on a three and out to begin the game, then took their own opening possession on a methodical 19-play, 82- yard, 8:55 drive capped by a Mahaney 1-yard plunge on third and goal. Twice on the drive the Tigers gutted out fourth-down conversions.
On their next possession, Fort Gibson looked to be in business after Mahaney connected with Cameron Dornan on a 63-yard catch-and-run to the Savages' 15 on a second and 13. Zero yards on three plays gave Jaxson Purdue an opportunity to punch in a 32-yard field goal into o a 20 mph gusting wind. Purdue’s attempt would be stood up in the wind, turning the ball over to the Savages at their 20-yard line.
Broken Bow (3-2, 3-1) wasn’t able to get much offense going, and on its first possession of the third quarter, starting quarterback Chandler Fleming went down with an injury. C.J. Whitfield replaced him, and went to work running the zone option read, the same offense that the Tigers had problems with in a loss last week at Sallisaw.
C.J. Whitfield shifted from backup running back over the quarterback spot and went to work on the Tigers defense running the zone option read, the same offense that the Tigers had problems in the loss last week at Sallisaw.
With 2:23 left in the third quarter and the ball on their own 9, Broken Bow embarked on a eight-play trek, ending with Kanan Willis diving in from three yards out tp push the Savages ahead 14-7 with 10:58 left in the fourth quarter. The drive was aided by a personal foul after Willis broke off a 15-yard run to open the drive.
“We weren’t very physical in the second half after we held them to a couple of outs in the first half,” said Whiteley. “We just couldn’t get them off the field in the second half.”
The Tigers countered with a 12-play 79-yard drive of their own. Mahaney found an open Dornan from seven yards out with 5:38 left in the fourth period. However, the extra point was blocked, partially because starting kicker Jaxon Purdue had left the game on the Savages' previous scoring drive with an injured ankle.
After a holding penalty negated a 52-yard run by C.J. Whitfield, the Tigers had one last shot with 2:44 left. Woodworth was caught for a loss of six and a 10-yard sack of Mahaney on fourth-and-4 gave Fort Gibson back-to-back losses after starting the season 6-0.
“We thought we’d win this one, we controlled the clock, we had the lead at half, and we did some good things, but we couldn’t finish them off,” said Whiteley.
Fort Gibson will travel to Poteau next Friday.
BROKEN BOW 14, FORT GIBSON 13
Fort Gibson 7 0 0 6—13
Broken Bow 0 0 7 7—14
Scoring summary
First quarter
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 1 Run (Jaxson Purdue kick), :54
Third quarter
BBHS – Jakran Whitfield 40 interception return (AZ Zaragoza kick), 11:00
Fourth quarter
BBHS – Kanan Willis 3 run (Zargoza kick), 10:58
FGHS – Cameron Dornan 7 pass from Mahaney (kick blocked), 5:38
TEAM STATS
FGHS BBHS
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 41-146 35-172
Passes C-A-I 10-13-1 3-5-1
Passing yards 138 17
Penalties-yards 5-60 8-66
Punts-avg. 2-46 4-34
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: FTG, Deven Woodworth 30-152. BB, Kanan Willis 13-76.
Passing: FTG, Cole Mahaney 10-13-138-1; BB, Chandler Fleming 3-4-17-0.
Receiving: Cameron Dornan 5-87. BB, Britten Dollarhide 2-17.
