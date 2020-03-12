The sports world changed Thursday and it left no one untouched.
From pros all the way to high school kids.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s decision just after noon Thursday to postpone indefinitely the state basketball tournament for teams in all but the state’s two smallest classifications capped what has been a 24-hour whirlwind of change in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class A and B tournaments, played last week, may indeed be it for this season. And with the NCAA going from no crowds at basketball tournament games one day to the end of the 2019-20 college sports year, the picture seems grim.
Oklahoma City was at the epicenter of the activity, starting with the discovery of two members of the NBA’s Utah Jazz testing positive for the virus, halting the tipoff of the Thunder’s game with the Jazz at Chesapeake Arena on Wednesday.
One of those players, Donavan Mitchell, had come into contact with students in Del City on a visit Wednesday. The ripple effect of that involving a team that is in the 5A tournament in the Tulsa area led to games postponed at a Class 2A site at Yukon Thursday morning and eventually, the stoppage of all venues in the Oklahoma City area and Tulsa.
"This whole thing has been changing seemingly by the minute," OSSAA executive director David Jackson said at the news conference announcing the decision. "And when it was discovered that Donovan Mitchell tested positive, we immediately were in contact with Del City officials as well as state health officials to get the exact information regarding that."
The shut down, at least for now, puts on hold the title dreams of the Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula girls and both Sequoyah’s boys and girls teams, all either arrived or on their way west when the news broke.
Fort Gibson’s squad was just outside Tulsa headed to Bethany for their quarterfinal matchup against Victory Christian when coach Chuck London, who is also the athletic director, got word.
“You know, last night watching everything I just felt like there was going to be so much pressure to do this and by this morning they hadn’t and we were really excited,” he said. “It’s just tough looking on that from a competitor and a team standpoint. It’s just such a wide range of emotion.”
London, like all, wonders what the next step is.
“I’ve got my opinions on what will happen, but bottom line is kids are resilient, coaches are resilient. If they were to say we’re playing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — get the schedule ready we’ll get practice in and we’ll go,” he said. “I hope these kids get a chance to compete. Right now with everything going on and with the way people are reacting, I don’t know if that’s going to happen.
“I know the pressure that’s on (OSSAA officials). No one wants to put kids or adults in harm’s way. I feel for them having to make these tough calls and how it affects so many people. Obviously I’m not a doctor, so we just have to take the situation as it is and as adults, we’ve lived through things where there’s been overreaction and yet I want to make sure everybody’s safe.”
This would be Fort Gibson's 16th consecutive trip to state.
Jeff Oliver’s Eufaula Lady Ironheads were just a few blocks from Jim Norick Arena, more commonly known as State Fair Arena or the Big House, when he got the official word. They were to open the schedule against Jones at 2 p.m.
Their first state trip since 1993 — and his first as a high school coach — consisted of getting off the bus, having a team prayer amid tears, and getting a team picture in front of the historical home of the tournament.
“We prayed for wisdom, we prayed for protection, and we prayed for the leaders of our community that we can all move forward,” he said.
His heart was with his senior-laden team, six of which make up his usual game rotation of players.
“I hate it for them. It’s just sad," he said. "We got back, had a weekend’s worth of personal bags and equipment to get off the bus and now we just wait to see what happens.”
Sequoyah girls coach Justin Brown, in his first season there and leading a team in search of its third state title in four seasons, is hopeful.
“I’m optimistic we’re going to give this thing a run in a couple of weeks and then we’ll see,” he said. “I really think they’ll let the Del City thing run its course and give this the 14-day minimum for sure. At least I’m hopeful of it. That’s just my own opinion.”
Brown was referring to the 14 days is the quarantine period for anyone testing positive for the virus as it applies to the Del City incident.
He and his team were to follow Eufaula in a 3:30 p.m. game against Comanche.
“Instant heartbreak, lots of questions, why can’t we do this or that,” he said. “We had just had our shoot-around that morning and our pre-game meal and we’re a half-hour from heading to the Big House. Going from that high to we’re not going to play not only today or this week at all and more than likely not spring break or the week after that, it was tough.”
Sequoyah boys coach Jay Herrin’s team was playing Roland later in the day. He said he thinks the tournament will resume at some point, citing it as a huge portion of the OSSAA’s revenue.
“I’m hearing through the grapevine that the Big House is available to be rented around the first part of April and I can’t see how the the OSSAA can operate with out a major breadwinner of that budget,” he said.
“The toughest thing is logistics — am I allowed to practice and when? The kids are going on Spring Break and then you have kids moving on to baseball, track and other things,” he said. “Everything has a ripple effect, senior trips, proms, graduation, so many things and spring football can’t start until everyone’s done competing.”
As of now, local school districts can decide on how to proceed in other sports.
