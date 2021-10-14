What Choctaw’s ground game didn’t do, Muskogee did to itself Thursday night at Indian Bowl.
Averaging eight yards per carry, the Yellowjackets ran up 282 yards, led by running back La’Trelll Ray’s 207 and two touchdowns, both coming after Muskogee turnovers, and the Roughers fell in the District 6AII-2 battle on Hall of Fame Night 49-32, to the No. 4 visitors.
Ray’s first TD came on a short field after Muskogee's Jayden Bell fumbled on a reception while appearing to try and lateral the football inside his own 10. It took one play, a 7-yard dash, which made it a 21-7 Choctaw advantage with 8:29 to go until halftime.
Following that, MHS took the ball and drove from its own 28 to the 1 with Jacob Jones subbing in for quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. Jones’s 28-yard toss to Kayden McGee set up a first-and-goal. But, Brandon Tolbert’s 1-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a holding call, and the Roughers settled for a 30-yard field goal by Onebear with 3:49 until halftime, making it 21-10.
Jones was 3-of-3 on the drive and 4-of-4 in the half in relief of Ficklin, who came up woozy after a hit and after being checked at halftime, had no signs of a concussion or headache and returned in the second half.
Tough luck struck Tolbert again, but this time of his own doing. His fumble after a 16-yard run to the Choctaw 35 on the Roughers’ opening possession of the second half was turned into a 65-yard touchdown march for Choctaw. Ray boew through the middle of the MHS defense for 40 yards to the 16, then three carries later scored from 10 yards out and it was 27-10.
“We couldn’t tackle (Ray) and that was a proven fact tonight,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill. “And we’re not a good enough football teams to make mistakes.”
And that wasn’t just turnovers, it was the kicking game, which negated a gift to open the game after a Rougher fumble recovery on the opening kickoff. Ficklin connected with Anthony Watson for a 10-yard TD, then after Skyleer Onebear’s PAT with 10:53 left, Julius Pruitt returned Onebear’s ensuing kickoff 89 yards. A two-point run failed, leaving Muskogee up 7-6.
Choctaw quarterback Steele Wassel gave his team the lead when he connected with Brooks Hathcock on a 13-yard touchdown toss after the Roughers drove from their own 32 to the Yellowjacket 41 where the drive stalled.
Muskogee would not see the lead again.
Wassel and Hathcock connected again for a score, a 32-yard pass on a fourth-down play with 2:28 to play after three straight runs while trying to eat up clock time.
If it rubbed salt in the wounds, the Roughers managed a response.
Ficklin himself was on the receiving end of a pass from Bell, a 39-yard play to the Choctaw 3. Ficklin’s third TD pass found McGee from that point with :59 left.
Ficklin wound up 14-of-29 with four TD tosses. Two came in the third quarter — one to Tolbert covering 26 yards, and a 30-yard toss and sensational grab by Isaiah Givens, who extended himself just inside the flag, barely coming down in bounds. Jones perfect on his four tosses for 47 yards and Bell connecting on the 39-yarder near game's end.
Muskogee was outgained 406-401.
While Ficklin returned unscathed, Muskogee lost defensive back Keondre Johns, who left in the first half with a knee contusion and did not return. The Roughers were also playing without offensive lineman Vernon Pepiakitah (knee).
The loss comes at the start of a brutal three-game swing for Muskogee (2-5, 2-2) which travels to top-ranked Bixby (8-0, 5-0) and Tulsa Washington (6-1, 3-1) in succession before closing the regular season at home in the last scheduled game at Indian Bowl against Ponca City. Choctaw (5-2, 3-1) entered Thursday's contest off a 70-7 loss to Bixby in a battle of what was No. 2 vs. No. 1.
CHOCTAW 49, MUSKOGEE 32
Choctaw 14 7 21 7—49
Muskogee 7 3 15 7—32
Scoring summary
First quarter
MHS-Anthony Watson 10 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Skyleer Onebear kick), 10:53.
CHS-Julius Pruitt 89 kickoff return (run failed), 10:35.
CHS-Broox Hathcock 13 pass from Steele Wasel (pass good), 3:39.
Second quarter
CHS- La’Trell Ray 7 run (Tommy Yousey kick), 8:29.
MHS- Onebear FG 30, 3:49.
Third quarter
CHS-Ray 10 run (pass failed), 8:38.
MHS-Brandon Tolbert 26 pass from Ficklin (Jayden Bell run), 7:09.
CHS-CJ Smith 5 run (Smith run), 4:26.
MHS-Isaiah Givens 30 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 1:44.
CHS-Smith 3 run (Yousey kick), 0:48.
Fourth quarter
CHS-Hathcock 32 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 2:28.
MHS-Kayden McGee 3 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), :59.
TEAM STATS
CHS MHS
First Downs` 15 23
Rushes-Yards 35-282 32-104
Passing Yards 124 297
Passes C-A-I 6-9-0 19-34-0
Punts-Avg. 1-42 1-11
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-Yards 14-120 7-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHS, Ray 21-207 (2 TD). MHS, Tolbert 16-56.
Passing: CHS, Wassel 6-9-124-0 (2 TD). MHS, 14-29-211 (4 TD).
Receiving: CHS, Hathcock, 2-45 (2 TD). MHS, McGee 5-115 (TD).
