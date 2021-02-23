REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Boys
MUSKOGEE 61, BARTLESVILLE 52 — Muskogee won its seventh straight with a fourth-quarter rally in its first game since Feb. 6 at home against Tulsa Washington, as four games were cancelled due to the winter storm.
Jaraun Campbell led the Roughers with 15 points, followed by James Brown with 12, Javontae Campbell with 12, and Xavier Brown with 11.
Muskogee (11-3) held a 30-20 halftime lead. Bartlesville went on top 45-41 going to the fourth where the Roughers outscored the Bruins 20-7. They'll head to the Owasso Regional on Friday and take on Bixby, a team they've split with this season.
Girls
MUSKOGEE 51, BARTLESVILLE 30 — Tea Meyers led the Lady Roughers with 15 points. Bianca McVay had 10. Muskogee (8-10) led from the start, finishing the first half with a 30-6 advantage. The Lady Roughers go on the road to start postseason play Thursday, drawing Putnam West at Edmond Memorial in a 6 p.m. tip.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS AREA IV
Girls
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 62, PORTER 45 — Brittany Welch and Charmayne Marshall led Porter with 14 points apiece, followed by Aareonya Moore with 11. After trailing 28-14 at the half, the Lady Pirates (14-5) matched Oklahoma Christian Academy’s third-period effort with both teams scoring 18 points to finish the period with Porter trailing 46-32. The Pirates drop into the regional consolation round on Thursday.
WARNER 61, OKTAHA 43 — Both Alexis Fowler and Harlie Chesser led Warner with 16 points, followed by Mattie Berry with 10. It was Warner (11-6) from the start, ending the first half with a 24-21 advantage. Oktaha’s Rylee Walters led the scoring for the Lady Tigers, followed by Karli Fewel with 10. Both teams head to regionals on Thursday, Oktaha to the consolations.
Boys
PORTER 58, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 53 — Kejuan Reynolds had a huge effort as he led Porter with 25 points with 12 of them coming in the second half. Chris Atkins had 12 and Carsen Willard had 11. Oklahoma Christian Academy held a slight 37-35 lead at the end of the third period, but Porter (12-7) outscored OCA 12-9 to take the win and the district championship. Porter moves into a regional semifinal on Thursday.
OKTAHA 81, WARNER 58 — Adam Johnson led Oktaha with 28 points, followed by Ethan Frazier with 21, and Preston Holmes with 10. Oktaha (13-7) held a 29-21 halftime lead, but managed to pull away in the second half. Warner (7-12) was led by Landon Swallow with 35 points and Blane Scott had 16. Both teams head to regionals on Thursday, Warner into the consolation round.
CLASS A REGIONALS AREA II
Girls
RIPLEY 54, PORUM 26 — No information received. Porum's season ends with the loss.
CLASS B REGIONALS AREA II
Boys
WEBBERS FALLS 63, DOVER 42 — Camden Chappell led the charge for Webbers Falls (12-7) with 25 points, followed by Daylon Jarrard with 13. Jake Chambers with 11, and Josh Mason with 10 points. With just a 30-21 lead at the half, the Warriors turned it on to out score Dover 15-8 in the third, and 18-13 in the fourth. The Warriors play Mulhall-Orlando at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
