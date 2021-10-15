WAGONER 55, MIAMI 16 — Gabe Rodriguez threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 86 yards and two more as Wagoner moved to 5-2, 2-1 in District 4A-3)Whitt Edwards had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown while the defense recorded four interceptions and forced two fumbles.
EUFAULA 55, WILBURTON 0 — Matt Clover rushed for 234 yards on 11 carries with four touchdowns. Luke Adcock completed five passes for 87 yards for the No. 9 Ironheads (6-1, 4-0 2A-6) with one touchdown, that to Khelil Deere who caught four passes for 78 yards.
HASKELL 43, OKMULGEE 8 — Deshawn Clark returned an interception 31 yards for a score, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a second TD and hauled in a 38-yard pass from Brannon Westmoreland to lead the Haymakers, who improve to 3-4 on the season, 2-2 in 2A-7.
WARNER 55, TALIHINA 0 — Mason Jim rushed for 150 yards with touchdowns of 15 and 11 yards, Preston Cannon had over a00 yards rushing with two touchdowns of 50 and 2 yards and Julian Hensley scored two touchdowns rushing. Jace JAckson had a 42-yard score on the ground and Adam Thompson a 37-yard TD run. The Eagles are now 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in A-8 action
GORE 74, PORTER 14 — Gunner Dozier had 10 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Zane Craighead added 84 yards on the ground and two TDs and threw for 128 and three TDs as Gore remained unbeaten at 7-0, 4-0 in A-8. It was 53-7 at halftime. In all, eight different Pirates scored. Wyatt Marrel, Alex Hallum, Jackson Duke, Journey Shells, Ben Kirkpatrick and Blue Stewart all had touchdowns.
WELEETKA 60, PORUM 16 — The Panthers continue to struggle, falling to 1-6 and 0-2 in B-5. No other information provided.
DEWAR 63, WEBBERS FALLS 14 — The Warriors dropped to 5-2, 0-2 in B-5 play.
OAKS 48, MIDWAY 46 — The Chargers missed two-point conversion at the end as the difference in the loss on Thursday. Midway is now 4-3 overall, 2-2 in C-4.
Next week’s schedule
All start times 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Quinton at Porum
Graham-Dustin at Midway
FRIDAY
Muskogee at Bixby
Hilldale at Sallisaw
Fort Gibson at Broken Bow
Wagoner at Oologah
Checotah at Lincoln Christian
Idabel at Eufaula
Henryetta at Haskell
Canadian at Warner
Porter at Sallisaw Central
Hulbert at Gore
Webbers Falls at Wetumka
