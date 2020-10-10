A No. 6 GORE 39, COLCORD 15 — Gunner Dozier ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Zane Craighhead threw for two and ran for another as the Pirates (4-0, 3-0 A-8) won a battle of unbeatens. The Pirates led 24-0 before Colcord (5-1, 2-1) got on the board.
SEMINOLE 40, CHECOTAH 34 — The Wildcats (2-4, 1-3 3A-3) took the lead on a Jake Vernon 65-yard pass to Malachi Harris with about 6 minutes to play but couldn't hold on. Harris had three catches for 180 yards and two scores. Seminole (3-1, 2-1) led 12-7 at the half when the Wildcats snatched the lead on a Dontierre Fisher touchdown. He had three on the night, two by rush.
EUFAULA 44, ATOKA 28 — Noah Alexander continued to carry the load for the Ironheads, rushing for 212 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns. Luke Adcock was 6-of-9 passing for 100 yards for Eufaula (4-2, 3-0 2A-6) and carried the ball seven times for 77 yards and a TD. Khelil Deere had three receptions for 75 yards and Kaden Bumgarner returned a kick-off 38 yards for a score.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 60, HASKELL 6 — The Haymakers suffered their second District 2A-7 loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 on the year. No stats were provided as of press time.
WARNER 46, CENTRAL SALLISAW 19 — The Eagles (3-1, 1-2 A-8) got their first district win Friday. No stats were received.
B No. 2 DEWAR 60, PORUM 0 — The Panthers fall to 2-4 on the season, 0-1 in District B-5, while the Dragons remain unbeaten at 6-0, 1-0 in district.
HULBERT AT PORTER — Postponed because of COVID-19.
QUINTON 62, WEBBERS FALLS 14 — The Warriors drop their District B-5 opener and fall to 4-2 on the season. No stats were reported as of press time.
MIDWAY 52, WILSON-HENRYETTA 6 — Geral Washington ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Kanyen Lang ran for two as the Chargers record their fifth mercy-rule win of the season while remaining unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District C-4. However, Wilson managed to score on Midway for the first time in three meetings. No statistics were provided to the Phoenix as of press time.
— Staff
