WARNER 33, HULBERT 0 — Haiden Peters had two rushing touchdowns and a TD pass to Trevor Capps for the Eagles (5-4, 3-2 A-8). Adam Thompson tossed a pass to Callen Park, who also pulled in his fifth interception of the season, for a touchdown.
GORE 47, CANADIAN 8 — Gunner Dozier got things started for the Pirates (7-0, 6-0 A-8) with a 67-yard scamper on the first play of the game and added a 12-yard run and a 32-yard reception from Zane Craighead for scores. Craighead had a 22-yard TD run. Noah Cooper completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Journey Shells and Christian O’Connor nailed a 25-and 28-yard field goal.
WEBBERS FALLS 48, PORUM 24 — The Warriors (4-5, 1-3 B-5) got their first district win of the season while the Panthers (2-7, 0-4 B-5) remain winless in district. Josh Mason had 16 carries for 177 yards and three TDs for Webbers Falls. Maddux Shelby had 12 carries for 88 yards and a TD and Caden Dishman touched the ball three times for 23 yards and a score. Shelby completed six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown and had an interception on defense, Stryker had three catches for 40 yards and two TDs and Chandler Long recorded an interception.
COLCORD 22, PORTER 6 — The Pirates fall to 1-3 in District A-8, 2-5 overall with Friday's loss. No other information was made available to the Phoenix as of press time.
— Staff
