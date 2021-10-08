BARTLESVILLE — The offense and defense progressed here Friday night, and packed in the suitcase some special plays for the trip home.
Jamarian Ficklin threw for 398 yards, including a 99-yarder to Jayden Bell, Brandon Tolbert rushed for three scores and Muskogee’s defense pitched a first-half shutout in impressive fashion in a 49-14 spoiling of Bartlesville’s homecoming at Custer Stadium on Friday night.
Ficklin was 9-of-11 for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He had a hand in the two touchdown runs by Tolbert and Latavion Johnson as well.
Tolbert’s first, a 4-yarder, was sparked by a 50-yarder off a bubble screen on the second play from scrimmage. He got the Roughers into the red zone with a 21-yarder to Walker Newton, Tolbert taking it in from the 1.
But then there were the ones the freshman southpaw sent to the house. The first came on Muskogee’s second possession, after a 36-yard punt stuck them at their own 1. After Tolbert lost about a foot on the first play, Ficklin went up top to Bell, who caught it around the Rougher 40 and outraced the defender to the end zone.
Bell finished with five catches for 177 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.
“My goal is 100 yards receiving in a game but hey when you can get 99 in one shot it’s a good deal,” Bell said with a grin. “Byrd (Ficklin) was amazing. He was on the mark. Offensively we clicked all night.
“And it gives us a little motivation playing homecoming guest. That’s two of these, and we’ve won both big.”
It’ll be one to remember for Byrd, who was over 300 yards passing for the second consecutive game.
“I got rushed out of the pocket in the end zone, stayed calm and threw it,” Ficklin said on the 99-yarder.
The bounceback after losing their own homecoming to Sand Springs keeps them alive in the District 6AII-2 playoff race at 2-1, 2-4 overall.
“The kids are growing not only as Xs and Os go, they’re growing in a lot of other areas and it’s showing,” Muskogee coach Travis Hill said.
“We showed some of our tools and if you noticed, it’s not just going to one guy, even running the football. We just hope it’s going to get better. The kids are having fun and that’s what it’s all about, the kids.”
After Johnson’s 9-yard run made it 26-0 early in the second quarter, things slowed. Bartlesville’s Gavin Jerden missed a 37-yard field goal, and after Anthony Watson was knocked loose of the football on a 13-yard gain,
Jaren Riggs-Brown’s interception got the ball back for one shot with :45 left. After Isaiah Givens carried for 8, Ficklin connected with a streaking Kennedy McGee down the Rougher sideline in stride about the 20 and took it in as the clock ran out, making it 33-0 at the half.
Muskogee had 380 yards at the half to 89 for the Bruins, 42 of that coming on a first-quarter pass play.
Bartlesville (1-5, 1-2 6AII-2) scored on back-to-back possessions to start the third quarter, one aided by penalties, but the Roughers’ defense stabilized while the offense had answers in response. Walker Newton had an interception in the fourth quarter to kill one Bruin march.
“The fact is, Bartlesville executes really well what they do, but they’ve played some pretty good people to start district,” Hill said, referring to Bixby and Tulsa Washington. “We found a way to finish defensively but the thing is, we’re not yet good enough to make the little mistakes and give them extra opportunities. Once we figure that out, we could be a really good defense.”
Muskogee hosts Choctaw on Thursday for Hall of Fame Night.
MUSKOGEE 49, BARTLESVILLE 14
Muskogee 20 13 7 9—47
Bartlesville 0 0 14 20—14
Scoring summary
First quarter
Mus-Brandon Tolbert 4 run (Skyleer Onebear kick), 10:08.
Mus-Jayden Bell 99 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (kick blocked), 6:06.
Mus-Tolbert 1 run (Onebear kick), 2:56.
Second quarter
Mus-Latavion Johnson 9 run (kick failed), 10:00.
Mus-Kennedy McGee 69 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
Bar-Simian Gilkey 3 run (Gavin Jerden kick), 7:59.
Mus-Tolbert 3 run (Onebear kick), 5:21.
Bar-Gage Keaton 3 pass from Gilkey (Jerden kick), 2:16.
Fourth quarter
Mus-Bell 29 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 7:56.
Mus-Safety, punt snap ran out of end zone, 6:43.
TEAM STATS
Mus Bart
First Downs 22 14
Rushes-Yards 35-172 42-150
Passing Yards 394 133
Passes C-A-I 15-20-0 12-28-2
Punts-Avg. 0-0 2-29
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-75 9-80
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Mus, Tolbert, 13-59 (3 TD). Bar, Austin Zink, 17-81l
Passing: Mus, Ficklin, 15-20-398-0 (3 TD). Bar, Gilkey 12-28-133-2 (TD).
Receiving: Mus, Bell 5-177 (2 TD), Kayden McGee 2-64, Kennedy McGee 1-69, Anthony Watson 3-43. Bar, Keaton 4-68 (TD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.