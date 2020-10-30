POTEAU — Tough breaks and tough play defined Fort Gibson’s first two losses of the season.
Breaking down their third consecutive loss here Friday night, the Tigers can look straight in the mirror.
Defending state champion Poteau turned two interceptions of FGHS quarterback Cole Mahaney into touchdown drives. Aside from turnovers, the Tiigers halted themselves with penalties and buried themselves in a three-touchdown first-half hole in what became a 28-6 loss.
“We had our opportunities,” said Tigers coach Greg Whiteley, his team now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in District 4A-4 play. “Nothing went our way.”
They were flagged 10 times for 89 yards in the first half.
Poteau (7-2, 6-0) drove the field on its opening drive, capping it with a 1-yard run by Dean Odom less than two minutes in. The Tigers appeared ready to answer when running back Deven Woodworth broke loose for 39 yards on the first play of their initial series. Facing a third-and-2, Fort Gibson was flagged for a false start and Cole Mahaney’s run off play action was stopped a yard short to the Poteau 25.
The Tiger defense dug in and forced a three-and-out. The offense would get one first down, then a holding penalty and a sack by the Pirates’ Ryan Scott forced a punt. Poteau took it from the 12 and drove to a first-and-goal at the 6.
From there, Todd Mattox carried for 5 to the 1, but in three additional the Tigers stiffened with Mattox being brought down at that point by Woodworth, playing outside linebacker.
That break was short-lived.
On third down from his team’s own 5, Mahaney was picked by cornerback Jagger Dill who took it to the 17. Four plays later, Mattox made it 14-0 on a 5-yard run.
“We needed to step up,” said Woodworth, who finished with 127 yards rushing on the night. “We hurt ourselves.”
Fort Gibson settled in and began chipping away on short tosses and moved across midfield, getting to the Pirate 33. A holding penalty pushed the Tigers back after a short gain and on second down, Mahaney was picked off by free safety Dax Collins, who returned it 41 yards to the Fort Gibson 36. It took another four plays to make it 21-0, Colton Williamson scoring from 9 yards out.
The mistakes continued into the second half.
A high snap on a punting situation sent Mahaney scrambling to make a scoop, which he did. Attempting to get the kick off, it went off the side of his foot, giving Poteau the ball at the 13.
Toby West saved the Tigers from a deeper hole with an interception.
Mattox scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run with 10:01 to play for a 28-0 advantage. The Tigers avoided the shutout on the game’s final play, a 3-yard toss from Mahaney to Cameron Dornan, a drive set up by one of four Pirate fumbles.
Those mistakes weren’t costly enough. Fort Gibson’s were.
“We’re a ball control team and we can’t play behind the chains as much as we did,” Whiteley said. “Defensively we got turnovers and couldn’t do much with them.”
The loss puts the Tigers in a situation where even with a win at Hilldale next week, the possible tiebreakers will keep them out of the top four spots in the district. They would need a win and a Sallisaw loss to Stilwell to gain fourth place. Regardless of the outcomes, they’ll still be in the postseason thanks to COVID-19 and the OSSAA’s late ruling to open the playoffs to all teams. At worst, they will play on the road at the fourth-place team from 4A-3.
Poteau will play Broken Bow next week with the 4A-4 title up for grabs between those two squads and Hilldale, which has one loss and a win over the Savages.
POTEAU 28, FORT GIBSON 6
Fort Gibson0006—6
Poteau71407—28
Scoring summary
First quarter
POT —Dean Odom 1 run (Ethan McBee kick), 10:52.
Second quarter
POT— Todd Mattox 5 run (McBee kick), 7:01.
POT — Colton Williamson 9 run (McBee kick), 1:23.
Fourth quarter
POT— Mattox 3 run (McBee kick), 10:01.
FTG— Cameron Dornan 3 pass from Cole Mahaney, 0:00.
TEAM STATS
FTGPOT
First Downs1219
Rushes-Yards37-13751-322
Passing Yards810
Passes C-A-I 12-29-20-3-1
Punts-Avg.4-391-23
Fumbles-Lost0-05-4
Penalties-Yards11-985-30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FTG, Deven Woodworth 21-127; Pot, Jagger Dill 8-115.
Passing: FTG, Mahaney 12-29-81-2 (TD). Pot, Williamson 0-3-0-1.
Receiving: FTG, Dornan 3-23 (TD).
