Trail of Honor 5K, Fun Run set

The third annual Trail of Honor 5k & Fun Run will be 8 a.m. May 27, starting at Legendary Fitness,1121 E. Poplar St., Fort Gibson.
Registration fees for the 1-mile fun run are $20 until Saturday and $25 from Sunday until May 27.
Fees for the 5-kilometer race are $25 until Saturday and $30 from Sunday until May 27.
To register online go to https://tohflags.org/
Runners wanting to carry a flag through the race may let people know upon registration.
Trail of Honor Flags Inc. was founded in 2019 to continue and expand the efforts of American Legion volunteers who have set up temporary flags from U.S. 62 to the National Memorial Cemetery.
The goal of Trail of Honor is line the route with 300 permanent flag poles, each with a 5-foot by 8-foot American flag.
The run is hosted by Trail of Honor Flags and Fort Gibson American Legion Frank Gladd Post 20.
