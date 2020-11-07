READER NOTE: This story has been updated with the sidebar regarding last week's Porter-Colcord contest stopped in the third quarter. The statement given Friday was missing from the print edition of the weekend Phoenix.
PORTER — Turnovers, injuries and lack of depth by Porter, coupled with the numerous weapons possessed by the Warner Eagles spelled trouble for the Pirates as they found themselves on the short end of a 26-0 whitewash by the Eagles in the regular season finale for both teams here Friday night.
The Eagles threatened early, but stellar running back Mason Jim — who had 17 carries for 143 yards before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury — fumbled at the goal line to stop a scoring drive. Warner (6-4, 4-2 District A-8) finally got things rolling in the second quarter, driving 77 yards in just four plays with quarterback Adam Thompson galloping the final 20 yards for the score to make it a 6-0 game.
Two possessions later, Porter had its most impressive drive of the night, going from their own 24-yard line to the Eagle 25 before running out of of downs and missing a 43-yard field goal attempt. Shortly after that, the Pirates lost sophomore running back Nathan Johnson to an undisclosed injury who, at the time, was spearheading the Pirate running attack. His loss was just one of several that the Pirates have suffered through this season.
“We played hard but we’ve not very deep," said Porter coach Prentice Joseph. "We came into the game with one linebacker out for the season, one gone for a couple of weeks and then our other two linebackers were hurt tonight. So when you look down the sideline and see just five guys left, it’s hard to play against a strong team like Warner. Losing Nathan really took away our versatility on offense and he was running downhill when he got hurt.”
Late in the second quarter, the Eagles' Joey Girty picked off a Bo Tramel pass and returned it to the 1-yard line where freshman quarterback Jace Jackson put it in for the score and a two-point conversion made it 14-0, which is where things stood at the half.
After a three-and-out by Porter to open the third quarter, the Eagles took it 46 yards with their third quarterback of the night, Haiden Peters, going the final eight yards on the fifth play of the drive to increase the Warner lead to 20-0. The Pirates (2-6, 1-4) struggled to get anything going offensively in the second half as they went three-and-out on all five of their possessions.
Warner got their final points at the end of a 58-yard drive on an 11-yard pass from Jackson to Trevor Capps with just over two minutes to play in the game.
“It took us a little while to get going, but we respected their athletes,” said Warner coach Chuck Capps. “They played Gore tough, they played Sallisaw Central tough and those are two of the top teams in our district. Offensively we did enough to win. Defensively we played well and didn’t give up big plays. Mason (Jim) had another good game. He did hurt his ankle so we’ll get that looked at tomorrow.”
Throughout the season, Warner has used a three-quarterback system which has its pluses and minuses according to Capps.
“On the one hand it’s nice to have the diversity of the three guys to keep defenses off balance. We’d like to get away from it a little bit but so far it’s been successful for the most part.”
In the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s open playoff system in place this year due to the pandemic, both teams will advance to the first round of the playoffs next week. Pairings will be announced this weekend after district seeding is completed. Warner will be playing at home while the Pirates will be on the road.
WARNER 26 PORTER 0
WARNER014120—26
PORTER0000—0
Scoring Summary
SECOND QUARTER
Warner-Adam Thompson 20 run (kick failed) 6:25
Warner- Jace Jackson 1 run (Jackson-Jase McKenzie pass) 1:16
THIRD QUARTER
Warner-Haiden Peters 8 run (kick failed) 7:59
Warner- Jackson-Trevor Capps 11 pass (kick failed) 2:38
TEAM STATS
WHSPCHS
First Downs144
Rushes-yards45-24030-71
Passing yards7929
Passes (CAI)8-16-03-10-2
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Punts-avg3-367-25
Penalties-yds9-755-27
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: War, Mason Jim 17-143 Porter, George Collins 14-58
Passing: War, Jace Jackson 6-9-57 Porter, Bo Tramel 3-10
Receiving: War, Jeremiah Pearson 3-39 Porter, Kejuan Reynolds 2-31
