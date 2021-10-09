WAGONER – Wagoner’s Gabe Rodriguez only has six starts as the Bulldogs quarterback but it’s enough for him to know that it takes throwing the ball to win games.
Rodriguez threw for 144 yards and five touchdowns as ninth-ranked Wagoner shutout Catoosa, 56-0, in a District 4A-3 matchup Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
Wagoner got even better news after the game when they learned that Grove had defeated Bristow. The win means Wagoner still has a shot at the district title, providing the Bulldogs win out. Bristow ended Wagoner’s 151-game scoring streak with a 3-0 win last week.
“You always hate to lose, but it’s embarrassing when you get shut out,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “We had the right attitude and mindset tonight. We’re getting better but still have a ways to go.”
Wagoner, 4-2 and 2-1 in district play, was able to run the ball at will against Catoosa. As a team the Bulldogs rushed for 331 yards and averaged over 10 yards a rush in the first half. But it was the passing game that Wagoner was intent on working on.
“You have to be able to throw the ball to win games,” Rodriguez said. “You have to forget about the last game and try and improve on your mistakes. Tonight was about working on throwing the ball and gaining some confidence.”
Rodriquez, who also rushed for 111 yards and a score, got a little help from his young receiving core. Rodriguez completed passes to six different receivers with four catching touchdown passes.
“Gabe had a couple of interceptions but he’ll be the first to see what he did wrong and eliminate those mistakes,” Condict said. “He’s getting better and making fewer and fewer mistakes. Our receivers are young but they have height.”
Wagoner scored on its first five possessions. Logan Sterling scored on an 18-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. Rodriquez then threw two touchdown pass to freshmen Alex Shieldnight and Mattson Swanson as Wagoner built a 28-0 lead. A 16-yard pass to Marquez Barnett made it 35-0.
Both teams traded two interceptions each on their next two possessions but it was Wagoner that came out ahead on the exchange when Brayden Skeen returned a pick 43 yards to the Catoosa 34. On the next play, Sterling caught a Rodriguez pass and went the distance to give Wagoner a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Wagoner defense was just as dominant as the offense. The Bulldogs held Catoosa to just 27 rushing yards in the first half. The Indians only penetrated Wagoner territory once. Wagoner forced six Catoosa turnovers.
The second half was more of the same. Barnett caught his second touchdown pass of the night to make it 49-0.
Catoosa (2-4, 1-2) only had one scoring threat. The Indians moved inside the Wagoner 10 early in the fourth quarter when Witt Edwards picked up a fumbled and returned it to the 30. Wagoner drove 70 yards and Sterling’s 10-yard run gave the Bulldogs a 56-0 advantage.
WAGONER 56, CATOOSA 0
Catoosa 0 0 0 0—0
Wagoner 14 28 7 7—56
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS-Logan Sterling 18 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 8:31.
WHS-Alex Shieldnight 8 pass from Gave Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 4:06.
Second quarter
WHS-Rodriguez 1 run (Bloxom kick), 10:27.
WHS-Mattson Swanson 19 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 8:50.
WHS-Marquez Barnett 16 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 3:40.
WHS-Sterling 34 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 0:51.
Third quarter
WHS-Barnett 9 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 2:46.
Fourth quarter
WHS-Sterling 10 run (Bloxom kick), 5:40.
TEAM STATS
CHS WHS
First downs 13 24
Rushes-yards 30-89 38-331
Passing yards 131 153
Passes C-A-I 14-25-2 11-23-2
Punts-avg. 4-18 1-32
Fumbles-lost 5-4 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-18 10-78
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHS, Aidan Scraper 8-30; WHS, Gabe Rodriguez 13-111 (TD).
Passing: CHS, Cason Teutsch 14-24-2-131; WHS, Rodriguez 11-23-2-153 (5 TD).
Receiving: CHS, Aedan Taft 4-55; WHS, Brayden Skeen 2-43.
