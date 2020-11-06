SKIATOOK — For about a quarter it appeared that Skiatook was going to pose a threat to Wagoner’s undefeated season and the District 4A-3 championship. But then it didn’t happen.
Wagoner’s defense held Skiatook to negative rushing yards and the offense scored in a variety of ways after overcoming a slow start as the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised past the Skiatook Bulldogs, 49-7, Friday night at Hap Dunlap Field.
The win gave Wagoner (10-0, 7-0) its seventh undefeated regular season under head coach Dale Condict and 13th in the school’s history. It’s the 11th district title for the Bulldogs since 2006.
“They’re one of the better teams we’ve played,” Condict said. “They did a good job of stacking the box and making it tough on (Braden) Drake. But you could see the energy level of our players. We definitely cranked it up a notch.”
It was business as usual for Wagoner, although it took the Bulldogs a quarter to impose their will on Skiatook. Wagoner drove from midfield on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Chochee Watson.
A dropped interception by Wagoner, a 29-yard pass and a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Bulldog defense put Skiatook at the Wagoner 18 where Mason Willingham found Tristan Cornelius open for a scoring pass that tied the game.
Skiatook’s defense forced Wagoner to punt on its next possession and Jace White deflected and then intercepted a Sawyer Jones pass at the Skiatook 5. Skiatook had a little momentum.
But it was short lived. The Wagoner defense, which held Skiatook to negative 10 yards rushing, continually stopped Skiatook deep in its own territory which in turn gave the Wagoner offense starting field position inside Skiatook territory three straight possessions.
It took two plays for Wagoner to take the lead for good. Jones scrambled then found Chase Nanni open for a 46-yard strike that gave Wagoner a 14-7 lead with 8:02 remaining in the second. Jones completed nine of 13 passes for 143 yards on the night.
“That was definitely a big momentum shift,” Condict said. “We didn’t block well on that play which forces Sawyer to move. He saw Chase and made a great throw.”
The rout was on for Wagoner at that point. A short punt gave Wagoner the ball at the Skiatook 33 and two plays later, Jones found Brian Trimble for a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
Wagoner started its next possession on the Skiatook 27. A 12-yard pass to Nunu Clayton set up Watson’s second touchdown run of the night to give Wagoner a 28-7 lead.
“I was an off night for me,” said Drake, who was held without a touchdown and just 105 yards rushing. “But it opened up the passing game. We just needed to be patient and fix our mistakes.”
The offense continued to roll in the second half. Wagoner scored on touchdown runs by Clayton, Jones and Marquez Barnett while the defense continued to dominate allowing just one first down in the second half.
WAGONER 49, SKIATOOK 7
Wagoner 7 21 7 14 —49
Skiatook 7 0 0 0 —7
Scoring summary
First quarter
WAG - Chochee Watson 3 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 9:33
SKI - Tristan Cornelius 18 pass from Mason Willingham (Tyler Wilkerson kick), 6:46
Second quarter
WAG - Chase Nanni 46 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 8:02
WAG - Brian Trimble 29 pass from Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 4:35
WAG - Watson 2 run (Muehlenweg kick), 1:02
Third quarter
WAG - Nunu Clayton 14 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53
Fourth quarter
WAG - Jones 1 run (Muehlenweg kick), 11:57
WAG - Marquez Barnett 11 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:12
TEAM STATS
WAG SKI
First downs 19 6
Rushes-yards 41-248 25-(-10)
Passing yards 143 87
Passes C-A-I 9-13-1 9-20-1
Penalties-yards 8-70 6-47
Punts-average 1-43 7-30
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Individual leaders
Rushing: WAG, Braden Drake 18-105. SKI, Reece Womack 7-5.
Passing: WAG, Sawyer Jones 9-13-1 143 (2 TD). SKI, Mason Willingham 9-20-1 87 (TD).
Receiving: WAG, Brian Timble 3-54 (TD). SKI, Gaven Willingham 2-36.
