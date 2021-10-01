WARNER — Warner head coach Rafe Watkins told quarterback Jace Jackson he would have to be patient. Jackson heeded his coach’s advice and it paid off.
Callen Park caught a touchdown pass from Jackson and Preston Cannon ran in the two point conversion with 2:15 remaining as the Eagles rallied to defeat Colcord, 22-21, Friday night on Eagle Field at Alumni Stadium.
“Coach told me I had to buy some time and it would be there,” Jackson said. “I bought just enough time and Callen was right where he was supposed to be.”
The “time” that Jackson bought was in the form of a pass rush by 6-foot-4 defensive end Eyan Williams. Warner, now 4-1 and 1-1 in District A-8, had driven to the Colcord 5 and was faced with a fourth down.
“I saw him coming and knew I was going to get hit,” Jackson said. “But I knew I had to be patient.”
Williams was a step away from hitting Jackson when Jackson found his receiver.
“Coach said to just get to the middle,” Park said. “It was just like we planned it out. Callen made the throw. Coach told us we would just have to be patient.”
The touchdown cut the lead to 21-20 and Warner decided to go for the win. Cannon took the direct snap and was hit at the 2 but barged his way into the end zone to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead.
“That freshman would not be denied,” Watkins said. “This entire team has a ton of heart and it showed out there tonight. It seemed like we were fighting an uphill battle all night.”
Colcord, 4-1 and 1-1, had one last chance but was only able to convert one first down before Park intercepted a fourth down pass to seal the win.
The drive started at the Warner 41 with 4:56 remaining. Jackson found Park open for a 13-yard reception on third and long to keep the drive going. Jackson then scrambled 16 yards to the Colcord 30. It was one of several runs that Jackson made throughout the game to keep drives alive.
“That’s all because of our receivers,” Jackson said. “They draw enough attention that it made room for me to run.”
Cannon’s two-point run wasn’t the only big play he made on the go ahead drive. On third and ten, Cannon took a short pass and turned it into a 21-yard gain that gave the Eagles a first and goal at the 9.
Warner struggled for over a quarter to start the game but finally got its offense going and was able to tie the game 8-8 on a 14-yard run by Mason Jim. Colcord responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to take a 14-8 lead.
“We just couldn’t get them blocked fast enough,” Watkins said. “Mason was playing on a sore ankle but gave us the spark we needed. The kickoff return could have broke our back but we were able to put together a drive.”
Warner drove 75 yards in under two minutes to tie the game again at 14-14 on a 1-yard run by Jackson. The drive was highlighted by a 22-yard scramble by Jackson and a 21-yard pass from Jackson to Austin Baker.
WARNER 22, COLCORD 21
Colcord 0 14 7 0 - 21
Warner 0 14 0 8 - 22
Scoring summary
Second quarter
CHS-Stormy Odle 8 run (Jesse Martinez pass from Gabe Winfield), 8:36.
WHS-Mason Jim 14 run (Jeremiah Pearson pass from Jace Jackson), 2:05.
CHS-Martinez 87 kickoff return (run fail), 1:57.
WHS-Jackson 1 run (pass fail), 0:08.
Third quarter
CHS-Eyan Williams 18 pass from Odle (Martinez kick), 2:45.
Fourth quarter
WHS-Callen Park 5 pass from Jackson (Preston Cannon run), 2:15.
TEAM STATS
CHS WHS
First downs 15 15
Rushes-yards 53-225 35-143
Passing yards 40 109
Passes C-A-I 3-14-1 10-26-1
Punts-avg. 4-29 7-34
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CHS, Stormy Odle 20-100 (TD); WHS, Jace Jackson 16-82 (TD).
Passing: CHS, Odle 3-12-1 40 (TD); WHS, Jackson 10-26-1 109 (TD).
Receiving: CHS, Eyan Williams 1-18 (TD); WHS, Callen Park 4-40 (TD).
