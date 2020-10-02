CHECOTAH — Big play after big play by the Checotah Wildcats offense kept the game close, but the defense gave up some big plays too as they fell to the fourth-ranked Stigler Panthers 56-39 in District 3A-3 action at Ray Grandstaff Stadium at Ogle Field.
“I am proud of the way our kids played but we came up just a little short,” said Wildcats head coach Zac Ross, his team 2-3 and 1-1 on the year.
The big plays in the first half came courtesy of Dontierre Fisher, who was offered by Iowa State this week.
Stigler got the scoring started on a short drive after recovering a fumble to set up their offense at the Wildcat 32-yard line. Zane Oldham found Braden Drewry for a 29-yard throw and catch to put Stigler (5-0, 2-0) up 7-0.
Fisher and Checotah answered with a five-play drive that was aided by an offsides penalty against the Panthers. He capped the drive with a 64-yard scamper to cut the lead to 7-6.
“My line blocked well and their (Stigler) defense did what we expected. We just have to work harder and finish those games,’ said Fisher.
The Wildcats defense forced a fumble on the next Stigler possession and it was Fisher's time again as he rambled 67 yards to give Checotah a 13-7 lead. It was the only lead for the Wildcats in the first half.
Stigler answered in three plays on a Ridge McClary 9-yard score to take back the lead at 14-13.
The Panthers added two more scores on a 3-yard run by Darren Manes and an 18-yard scamper by Grayson Gilmore to balloon the lead to 28-13.
Fisher added another score in the second quarter on only a 6-yard carry to pull Checotah to within single digits at 28-19. He finished the game with 212 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Ross had high praise for his running back.
“He is special. He can make guys miss and once he’s in the open, not too many can catch him," the coach said.
The big plays continued for Checotah in the second half, but it was big plays by players other than Fisher.
The Wildcats opened the second half with a five-play drive capped by a 67-yard pass play from Jake Vernon to Trenton Dan. They cut the lead to two on a kickoff return of 87 yards by MalachI Harris.
“We had a lot of guys step up and make some plays that we haven’t had to that this year. As long as we keep moving and keep getting better, we could be a good football team,” added Ross.
On the ensuing kickoff, Checotah forced a fumble that was recovered by Clancy Campbell at the Stigler 46. Three plays later the Wildcats took the lead on a 42-yard pass play from Vernon to Harris.
That was the only points the Wildcats would garner the rest of the game.
Stigler scored on their next three possessions to seal the game. Bruce Engle rambled 18 yards, Manes rushed for a 25 yards and Gilmore added another covering 34 yards to put the game away.
“Defensively we have to make tackles, I mean we were in the right spots we just didn’t make a play when we needed to,” added Ross. “I think it is just us growing up mentally to always do our job. When we are there and in position, we need to make that tackle. We just need to finish.”
Checotah returns to action next Friday at Seminole.
STIGLER 56, CHECOTAH 39
Stigler 14 14 14 14—56
Checotah 6 13 20 0—39
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SHS - Braden Drewry 29 pass from Zane Oldham (Enrique Juarez kick), 9:14.
CHS - Dontierre Fisher 64 run (kick fail), 7:19.
CHS - Fisher 67 run (Kayson Flud kick), 4:30.
SHS - Ridge McClary 9 run (Juarez kick), 3:25.
Second Quarter
SHS - Darren Manes 3 run (Juarez kick),11:31.
SHS - Grayson Gilmore 18 run (Juarez kick), 3:39.
CHS - Fisher 6 run (2 pt fail), :23.
Third Quarter
CHS - Trenton Dan 67 pass from Vernon (Flud kick), 6:41.
SHS - Gilmore 54 pass from Manes (Juarez kick), 5:17.
CHS - Malachi Harris 87 kick return (Flud kick), 4:58.
CHS - Harris 42 pass from Vernon (kick fail), 3:11.
SHS - Bruce Engle 18 run (Juarez kick), 2:15.
Fourth Quarter
SHS - Manes 25 run (Juarez kick), 11:00.
SHS - Gilmore 34 run (Juarez kick), 1:24.
TEAM STATS
Checotah Stigler
First Downs 16 16
Rushes-yards 43-261 26-293
Passing yards 298 115
Passes C-A-I 16-25-2 13-19-0
Punts-Avg 2-35 0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 12-120 9-75
Individual Leaders
Rushing: CHS, Dontierre Fisher 22-212 3 TD. SHS, Ridge McClary 10-99 TD, Manes 6-56 2 TD
Passing: CHS, Jake Vernon 16-25-2 2 TD. SHS, Oldham 11-17-0 169 TD, Manes 2-2-0 60 TD
Receiving: CHS, Harris 8-74 TD, Dan 2-73 TD. SHS, McClary 2-57, Gilmore 2-66 TD
