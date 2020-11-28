GORE — It was a battle of the running quarterbacks
But in the end, the maturity and size of the eighth-ranked Woodland Cougars proved too much for the seventh-ranked Gore Pirates as Woodland ended Gore’s season with a 38-18 victory in the Class A third round at Pirate Stadium.
Woodland’s lanky quarterback Nate Lockert ran for 211 yards and four rushing touchdowns while Pirate junior quarterback Zane Craighead rushed for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Cougars built up a 16-0 halftime lead that the Pirates could not overcome.
“They bloodied our nose a little in that first half, they’re a great football team and their kids came out ready to go tonight, and it just took us too long to get going offensively,” said Pirates head coach Brandon Tyler. “I think our youth and inexperience caught up with us a little bit tonight.”
The first quarter was a defensive struggle with neither team making headway. But on the first play of the second quarter Lockert broke loose on a 44-yard gallop over the right side to take it to the house and a two-point conversion made it 8-0.
The defenses stiffened until the Cougars took over at their own 41-yard line late in the half and took it 59 yards, 46 of it coming on a pass from Lockert to Mason Dysart and then Lockert scored from a yard out with seven seconds left in the half.
Woodland took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Gore 22-yard line, but a good fourth down defensive effort by the Pirates halted that drive. On the ensuing series Craighead was picked off by the Cougars Jamie Jordan at the Pirate 39 and Lockert took it the distance on the next play to give the Cougars a 24-0 cushion. Craighead brought the hometown crowd to their feet following the kickoff as he scampered 83 yards on the first play to put the Pirates on the scoreboard.
But as the game moved to the final quarter, Lockert led the Cougars back down the field on a 58-yard drive, aided by a costly pass interference call against the Pirates on a third-and-long situation. Lockert went 12 yards for the touchdown this time to make it 30-6.
Gore fought back with Craighead slashing for runs of 46 and 10 yards to put the ball at the Cougar 13 where Gunner Dozier took it in for the Pirate score with just over seven minutes left. Both teams would score once more with Woodland completing a 50-yard drive with a 16-yard pass from Lockert to Lucian McKinney, while the Pirates mounted a 64-yard drive in the final minutes with Craighead scoring from 19 yards out.
For Gore (8-1), it was the end of a tumultuous 2020 season that started with the loss of their talented quarterback Weston Shanks in pre-season, a COVID-19 shutdown until week three, yet the rise of a determined group of overachieving young pups.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity. Our three-year starter at quarterback who was a 3,000-yard all-purpose guy last year goes down early so we had to revamp our offense with four sophomores and a freshman up front, a sophomore tailback and junior quarterback, and I’m sure proud of the way these guys came through,” said Tyler.
“We don’t lose anyone off this team so we’ve got a bright future coming back.”
Woodland (12-1) goes on to meet No.2-ranked Cashion in next week’s quarterfinals.
WOODLAND 38, GORE 18
Woodland 0 16 8 14—38
Gore 0 0 6 12—18
Scoring summary
Second quarter
WHS- Nate Lockert 44 run (Jake Kennedy run), 11:51.
WHS- Lockert 1 run (Kennedy run), :07.
Third quarter
WHS- Lockert 39 run (Kennedy run), 4:10.
GHS- Zane Craighead 83 run (kick failed), 3:51.
Fourth quarter
WHS- Lockert 12 run (conversion failed), 8:42.
GHS-Gunner Dozier 13 run (conversion failed), 7:22.
WHS- Lucian McKinney 16 pass from Lockert (McKinney pass from Lockert), 4:09.
GHS- Craighead 19 run (conversion failed), 1:10.
TEAM STATS
GHS WHS
First Downs 10 16
Rushes-yards 31-272 50-275
Passing yards 7 62
Passes (CAI) 3-12-1 2-5-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-avg 5-30 3-33
Penalties-yds 13-90 7-70
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Nate Lockert 29-209 (4 TD).GHS, Zane Craighead 14-207 (2 TD).
Passing: WHS, Lockert 2-5-62 (TD). GHS, Craighead 3-12-7.
Receiving: WHS, Mason Dysart 1-46. GHS, Blue Steward 1-7.
