Wagoner’s Malcolm Rodriguez, the Detroit Lions’ sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, drew the start at weakside linebacker on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodriguez, who drew significant attention in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series on the Lions this summer, including showing his salsa dance moves in a team meeting, was the deepest Lions’ pick to open the season as a starter since 1987.
Rodriguez sustained a swollen left cheek due to a piece of his visor after an early hit and a stiff-arm from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He also near the end of a play early in the contest sent four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce flying on what looked like a wrestling takedown the two-time high school state champion used to do on the mat. He had a stand-up stop on a crucial third-down play late as the Lions were attempting to get the ball for one last possession, but curiously was not on the field on the fourth-down play the Eagles converted, going on to win 38-35.
Rodriguez was the highest-graded Lions defender in Week 1.
***
For the first time in his career, third-year safety Kam Curl missed a game due to an injury Sunday in the Washington Commanders’ opener against Jacksonville. Curl had surgery on his right thumb last week. The Muskogee High ex’s injury was sustained against Kansas City in the final preseason game. He was a late roster drop to the inactive list but his status for next Sunday is promising.
Curl did miss a game in December 2021 due to testing positive for COVID under the league's then-protocol for the virus. Sunday was the first opener Curl has missed at any level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.