FILE - Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento better known as 'Pele', gestures during a photocall of the movie 'Pele', in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82.