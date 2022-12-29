Pelé’s playing career outdates by a lot most of those involved in soccer today.
Count Todd Friend, the Fort Gibson boys coach, among them.
“He retired before I was born but players and teammates always talked about Pele and watched his style,” Friend said about soccer’s first legendary figure who died Thursday at 82. “So I would say with his name and what it meant to the soccer community he inspired millions included today’s stars.”
Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé, 82, spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. Hewon a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century.
The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.
For Hilldale boys coach Conner Schwab, the heroes of his era were Messi and Ronaldo.
It’s easy to say that he was a legend of the sport,” Schwab said. “One of the greatest to ever play and he changed the game forever.
“I watched plenty of clips and footage of him because my dad always said Messi and Ronaldo shouldn’t be the debate because it’s Pelé. His influence is indescribable. He’ll always be remembered as one of the best.”
“Like everybody else I heard the stories and was fortunate enough to see some videos,” said Diego Zavala, Muskogee’s boys coach. “He was special. He turned soccer into beauty and art. Most importantly he always spoke about the power of love. Without him soccer wouldn’t be what it is today.”
Pelé’s fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief cease-fire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. When he visited Washington to help popularize the game in North America, it was the U.S. president who stuck out his hand first.
“My name is Ronald Reagan, I’m the president of the United States of America,” the host said to his visitor. “But you don’t need to introduce yourself because everyone knows who Pelé is.”
Pelé was Brazil’s first modern Black national hero but rarely spoke about racism in a country where the rich and powerful tend to hail from the white minority.
Opposing fans taunted Pelé with monkey chants at home and all over the world.
“He said that he would never play if he had to stop every time he heard those chants,” said Angelica Basthi, one of Pelé’s biographers. “He is key for Black people’s pride in Brazil, but never wanted to be a flagbearer.”
Pelé’s life after soccer took many forms. He was a politician -- Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport -- a wealthy businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations.
Pelé’s funeral is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Some material for this story came from The Associated Press.
