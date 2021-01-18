Lexy Keys heard all about the pace of the game going from high school to college is the big adjustment.
Not really, she said.
But her role is.
Keys, for four years the point guard at Sequoyah that led them to three state tournaments and the cusp of a fourth before COVID-19 canceled the state tournament in March, is a shooting guard at Oklahoma State.
“(The adjustment is) fixing my mind being a shooter and not a point guard looking for my shot first and the pass second,” she said. “That’s kind of been a big thing for me not being selfish, but less unselfish in a way.”
For four years Keys led Sequoyah in scoring in addition to directing the offense. It wasn’t her nature to be everything. She took aim at facilitating for her teammates.
But when you’re good, you’re good, and she was, earning four consecutive All-Phoenix MVPs and the Female Athlete of the Year honors as a junior and senior.
And it’s shown in just 13 games as a 5-foot-7 Cowgirl.
She’s heading into her ninth game as a starter on Wednesday at home against Baylor. She’s hit double figures in four games, with a high of 16 points at home against West Virginia on Dec. 18, a 78-73 victory that led to her being named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. She averages 8.7 points and 3.2 assists.
Yeah, those assists are just as much her, even if she’s not at the point in a high school uniform. Eight is her season-high there, once against North Texas in an 82-68 win on Dec. 22 and Iowa State, a 90-80 loss, on Jan. 13.
Keys said OSU coach Jim Littell tagged her with her first start against SMU on Dec. 7, her team’s fifth game of the season, by informing her the day prior at practice. She had nine points and three assists and was 3-of-7 from the floor, 2-of-5 from 3-point range, in a 75-63 win.
“I knew coming in here that I was going to be a 3-point shooter, being a shooter in general,” she said. “He wanted me when I moved here to live in the gym and come in and shoot with confidence.”
But not being the facilitator shifts her agenda while on the court to different challenges.
Her major one is mental.
“Don’t remember the misses. I have to have a short-term memory,” she said. “That’s been a big thing for me. I’m still getting used to that.”
But she’s developing chemistry with her teammates, both on and off the court, Natasha Mack, the Cowgirls’ 6-foot-4 senior who is averaging a double-double (18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds), has challenged her each game to hit four 3s. She’s done that twice — in the West Virginia game and Iowa State.
It exposes both her strengths and the area she’s developing.
“I’m learning to play an inside-out game,” she said.
On the other hand, “I shoot a lot better whenever the ball gets under the post first and gets kicked out. I’ve had a lot of success with that so far.”
You may recall last spring and for most of her high school career, Keys was set on going to Texas-Arlington. She’d developed over the course of time a close relationship with Krista Gerlich, who for seven seasons coached there. That changed Aug. 18, when Gerlich took the head coaching job with her alma mater, Texas Tech.
Keys had reported July 20. A month later, she entered the transfer portal, well short of her first game, two days into school in Texas and faced with catching up on two weeks of fall classes in Stillwater.
“It took a lot of praying and fasting, you just kind of know there’s signs, and God showed me or kind of redirected me, I had this feeling that wasn’t really my home,” she said. “I loved the coaches and players, it never felt like home to me. I’m a big home person.”
And now, even if crowds are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, her parents, 2 1/2 hours closer, have better access. Her mom, Christy, has been to every home game and road games at TCU, North Texas and Oklahoma. Her dad, Billy, who is a middle school basketball coach at Woodall in Tahlequah, has made some but is limited by his coaching duties.
It’s different playing in cavernous Gallagher-Iba Arena these days, especially with attendance restrictions related to COVID, compared to the intensity of near-packed home games at Sequoyah’s The Place Where They Play.
“I’m used to big crowds and all the fans,” she said. “it’s been hard in that routine to grasp the fact that we have to bring our own energy or create our own energy.”
Keys never had a favorite between the Bedlam foes growing up. That wasn’t the case in a family, extended that is, where everyone had their favorites.
“I watched both so I never pictured myself at one or the other which is weird because everyone, aunts, uncles, cousins, they’re just kind of split down the middle,” she said.
“Some were OSU fans but I think they’re all now OSU fans.”
