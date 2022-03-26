Fort Gibson’s Chuck London along with Webbers Falls’ Jerry Ward have been named as 2022 inductees for the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
London, now athletic director only at the school, served on former Fort Gibson superintendent Derald Glover’s staffs at Bristow when the former won a title in 1997 and again in 1999. He succeeded Glover there that summer and earned his first gold ball in 2001. As part of Jerry Walker’s staffs at Fort Gibson, they won three titles.
In his first year as Fort Gibson’s head coach, replacing Jerry Walker, he led the team to a win over Harrah and a fourth state title. The Lady Tigers continued the state appearance streak to 17 before he stepped down after the 2020-21 season, handing the reins to Scott Lowe. He follows both Glover (2013) and Walker (2018) as inductees.
Ward has coached two tenures at Webbers Falls, the second in 2014. He coached both boys and girls to start in his second term, taking them to the state tournament in 2016-17. He’s led two girls teams to state appearances, in 2018-19 and 2020-21. In his first go-round which ended in 1998, where the girls teams made state 11 of 15 seasons, with titles in 1991 and 1998.
The ceremony will be at a later date.
