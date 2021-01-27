It’s been almost two weeks since his team’s last game, and Muskogee boys coach Lynwood Wade is hopeful, but nervous.
Sidelined by other teams issues since Jan. 15 against Bartlesville, the next opportunity is Friday at Owasso.
“Hold my breath, keep my fingers crossed, toes crossed, I don’t want to jinx it,” he said Wednesday as his team continues to practice and scrimmage each other, but no one else.
To start, five games have been canceled for both teams. Both were slated to play Broken Arrow on separate occasions last week, the boys were to play Redemption Life Academy last Tuesday, both against Tulsa Washington this past Tuesday, and in between it all there were tournaments that got canceled, at Tulsa Rogers and for the girls, a fill-in festival which also got knocked off.
The teams have had issues with contact tracing, but the games were all canceled by opponents, said athletic director Jason Parker.
The downtime has stung Wade’s squad for one reason — slowing of momentum. They had a three-game win streak after an impressive 22-point win over Bartlesville and had reached the OSSAA top 20, where despite being idle, they’re still at 17. The other two wins came against then 5A No. 12 Tahlequah and 6A No. 11 Union.
They’re 6-3 overall. At this point a year ago, they’d played 15 games.
“We’ve managed to have good practices, but it’s different from games,” Wade said. “But, the guys know that each game could be their last so they’re focused, they’re locked in, they’re taking it seriously so when they get a chance to put those uniforms back on, they’ll be ready to play.”
The Lady Roughers at 6-6 but one spot higher in the girls poll have played three more games, and did have a home win under their belts against Bartlesville when the engine stalled.
“It’s been rough, it’s been rough,” said girls coach Jeremy Ford. “Hopefully we play Friday.
“Right now it’s doing what we can control and that’s competing in practice.”
Games that count toward regional seedings end with games played Feb. 6. For now, that gives both teams Friday’s game along with three home games next week — Bixby on Tuesday, Sapulpa on Friday and Tulsa Washington on Saturday — to build their case for favorable bracket spots.
“I feel for my seniors having to go through all this because this particular team is playing so well and it can be over any minute,” Wade said. “And that would be a sad day.”
Tickets for Friday’s games at Owasso are limited to 100 and are available at the link https://gofan.co/app/events/173027. No tickets will be sold at the gate. All visitors must sit on the north side of the gym in the upper level.
It’ll be the first meeting between the girls. The boys played in the Skiatook Tournament and the boys lost 46-44 in the first round.
The games will be streamed free on owassoathletics.org.
