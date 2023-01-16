Leonard Branan had been in retirement from the railroad industry for a while, but there wasn’t many sporting venues he didn’t find himself working in some capacity.
Branan died Sunday at 91 from complications of a heart attack suffered last week. He spent much of a lifetime doing various duties at Thunderbird Speedway, then at Muskogee High School. Additionally, he was one of the “Mount Rushmore” faces of the Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament’s 40-year run, and for a time served as part of the stat crew at Oklahoma Sooners football games with the late John Leafer, one-time Muskogee athletic director.
And most recently, up until COVID-19’s impact on sporting venues, Branan was scorekeeper for Connors State basketball, serving there almost 20 years. He was honored for those years in a ceremony at CSC in December 2021.
“He always amazed me in those last years how he could keep up with the pace of college games and all required to maintain a book up with the pace of the game,” said Bill Muse, CSC athletic director and head men’s basketball coach.
“He could do about anything around the race track,” said Jim Bushnell, the one-time Muskogee mayor who was an announcer at Thunderbird for years and was, with Branan, part of the group of men who started and ran the Bedouin Shrine Classic for most of its years of operation, and at multiple venues.
“One of the things about Leonard was he kept his cool no matter what the stress of the situation was in running the tournament, whether we were short-handed on the gate, or if the referees were into it with a coach, it had to be really extraordinary for him to get hot and show it,” Bushnell said.
His tireless work with the tournament was remembered.
“He loved the kids. If the kids had personality and enjoyed the sport, he would love that. He would help the kid, he would tease the kid, he would have fun with them,” Bushnell added. “Those kind of relationships brought him tons of enjoyment. He cared deeply about it and did everything to try to make the tournament a success and the money go for the right reason.”
Joe Gordon spent many years in the tournament as an assistant boys coach at Muskogee High then as a head boys coach at Wagoner High.
“Anytime you think about Leonard, you have to think of the tournament,” Gordon said. “People think it just came together but he and Bushnell and Jim (Eskew) and Lucky (Tarkington), all those guys would work at that all year. It was more than just basketball, it helped kids and families through difficult times. He helped me understand all that and it’s one reason I kept bringing my teams back.”
Gordon retired after 21 seasons at Wagoner after the 2007-08 season. Eventually, it was the aging and some health issues among those founders that would lead to the Shrine Classic concluding its run in 2020 — that and COVID-19.
In 1982, Branan became Lucky Tarkington’s scorekeeper when Tarkington was girls basketball coach at Muskogee High School. Lucky’s brother Phil was also a founder of the Shrine Classic and potentate of the Bedouins when it began in 1981.
Tarkington took Branan on as an assistant coach in golf. The two were together when Muskogee’s boys team won state in 1999.
“He never picked up a golf club, but he had a great connection with the kids and just galvanized them,” Tarkington said.
Branan was inducted into the Oklahoma Racing Hall of Fame at Outlaw Motor Speedway in 2015 for his service in the Midwest Racing Association and Thunderbird Speedway Hall of Fame in 2017. He served the area tracks in safety inspection capacities and also stat-keeping.
“He helped me more than anybody when my career started. I was a 16-year-old kid racing Street Stock cars that knew nothing,” said Stanley Slader, a one-time racer and long-time track promoter at Thunderbird. “Philip (Leonard’s son) was my flagman at Thunderbird. Been friends with that family 55 years. I’m heartbroken.”
Branan’s wife of 71 years, Alma, died Dec. 2. His brother, Bob Branan, was a baseball coach at Muskogee High and sports writer on two occasions for the Phoenix and died in 2010.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
