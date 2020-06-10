Randy Smith, who won 630 baseball games and had six state tournament teams at Fort Gibson from 1988-2014, is back in the area.
Smith, a month away from turning 63, will work on staff at Muskogee under one of the tighter player bonds he developed in his career in Johnny Hutchens — who played for him from 1994 to 1997 — after his hire was approved Tuesday.
“That tie goes back to the sixth grade. His mom (Earlyne Hutchens) was one of the first people I connected there when I first started coaching at Fort Gibson,” Smith said. “Johnny would go with me to travel camps in Florida. He’s always been a good listener and if it wasn’t for injuries, he’d been playing in the big leagues, maybe even still.”
Hutchens had signed with Oral Roberts and was drafted by Tampa Bay, but a stress fracture in his pitching arm limited him to one game his senior season and he instead threw at Cowley County (Kan.) Community College, but never got back to the form that got him drafted.
Smith coached five seasons at Anadarko Riverside and recently retired.
“I felt I could give back to my Cherokee heritage, there but I was driving an hour and a half from our house up between Yukon and Edmond,” Smith said. “By the fifth year it was wearing me out. I retired from full-time work and I had told Johnny when that happened, I wanted to come help him.”
Hutchens never forgot that, and when the opportunity came to make an addition to the current staff, he knew where to go. So Smith is making housing arrangements on this side of the state.
“I don’t know if I would say a coach of coaches, but in my opinion, you’ve always got to be willing to learn yourself,” Hutchens said. “I want to learn new things every day, the staff we have here are eager to learn new things, and in the end the kids will be the real beneficiaries of it.
“He’s still to me one of the best teachers of baseball I’ve been around. I really can’t put into words the things the that man has done for me in terms of shaping different aspects of my life. I’m thrilled he’s here.”
Smith won’t miss the drive or the administrative work of a head coach.
“You deal with so much paperwork and fundraising,” he said. “Now I can focus more on teaching. I think I can lend some help in terms of helping to get kids noticed for scholarships and other details that frankly, Johnny had to learn on the fly because he never came up under someone as an assistant coach.”
Smith, who was a key reference for Hutchens when the latter was hired in 2017 with only youth league coaching experience, resigned at Fort Gibson along with two of his staff in 2014 after a small group of parents had registered various complaints related to coaching philosophy. Smith was never asked to step down, but told the Phoenix at the time, “the climate has changed in the last few years” there.
“It hurt at the time, but I still have friends there, a lot of good relationships,” Smith said. “A lot of coaches from then are gone but former players, I still have lots of connections.”
Smith is familiar with the coach-former player staff dynamic.
Prior to Fort Gibson, Smith coached at Metro Christian. His high school coach at Tulsa Rogers, the late Gordon Morgan, came to assist him at Metro.
