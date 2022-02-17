Love-Hatbox Sports Complex’s Spring Youth Baseball League registration is underway.
The league will be combined with Coweta’s league and games to be played at both locations.
All players who have committed ot a team are required to pay the player league fee with the registration form. Teams may submit forms and individual payments or a single team payment. The registration fee will stay with the player and not the team.
Players without a team should submit the registration form and every effort will be made to find a team or form new teams. Payment will be required once a team is securied. No refunds after league play begins.
Registration can take plays at the Hatbox Sports Office on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 from 3-6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 22 and 24, from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 25 from 3-6 p.m.
For more information, call (918) 684-6398.
