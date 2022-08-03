Connors State women’s basketball coach Jamie Fisher was determined to change the face of his program after a frustrating 2020-21 season, so he spent the late spring and summer in hyper-recruiting mode.
From his assessment, the hard work paid off for a team that will either graduate or part ways with all but three players on last season’s 8-23 team.
“We worked our tails off but I like what we have,” Fisher said. “Scott Lowe (Fort Gibson head coach) told me he thinks this is the best group since my first official year when we won 21 coming off a six-win season.”
It starts locally. Two-time All-Phoenix point guard Samantha Shanks played in all three All-State Games this summer and the 5-foot-8 standout's 3-pointer clinched the game with under 30 seconds to play in the OCA All-State Game last week.
Fisher also snatched Kylie Eubanks, a 5-9 combo guard from Keys who helped her team to the state tournament this year in Class 3A.
“Eubanks is more of a scoring guard who can play the two or three and can score on every level. She’s like Shanks in that regard, but not quite the ball handler that Shanks is but can get to the rim better. I haven’t seen a kid who can pass and have court vision like Shanks does. These are two girls from close to home I’m really excited about.”
Kaylee Turner, a post player from Howe, won two state titles there. Racheal Wadie, an OGBCA All-Stater is another east side of the state kid.
“All of these girls have been winners in their high school careers,” Fisher said. “We have a lot of scorers but more to the point they are all winners who will answer right when it comes down to whether they want to score or win games.”
That winning pedigree goes outside Oklahoma.
Yoni Releford, a 5-10 guard from Fort Smith Northside, won a state title as a junior. Further out of Oklahoma is Carolina Castro, a 6-0 guard/forward from Caracas, Venezuela, and Gabriella Oviedo, a 5-5 guard out of Ecuador that went to high school in the U.S.
Both played on their respective national teams.
“I have to give Eddie Kite some credit,” he said of the former Connors coach now in Texas. “He’d had some Venezuela girls and one of them we had a shot at and had. I told him he owed us and he was one who told us about (Castro). She’s a girl who can control the boards and be a mismatch player.”
Connors gets back 6-2 post Jaiden Conaway out of Roland, 5-10 guard/forward Kierra Allen out of Santa Fe South in Oklahoma City, both of whom started near the end of the season, and Emma McCurtain, a role player out of Keys.
Arian Crockwell, a 5-10 guard who redshirted last year, is also expected to be a major contributor, Fisher said.
Ashlynn Berry of Keys is another addition.
“We’ll go through some growing pains but it’s a good foundation for the next two years,” said Fisher.
