CHECOTAH — The saying is that things happen in threes.
That number must be Fort Gibson’s lucky number. Three games in three days and in all three outings the Lady Tigers dominated from behind the 3-point line.
In Saturday’s Class 4A Area II consolation finals, they were 10 of 15 beyond the arc and it punched their 18th consecutive state tournament ticket in a 43-28 retribution win over the Muldrow Lady Bulldogs.
In Tuesday’s regional final contest at Perkins, Fort Gibson was 4-of-23 from 3-point range and lost 26-22, forcing the road through the consolation round here.
“We paid more attention to details this time out against them,” said Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe. “We focused more on screens, we simplified our playbook and let our seniors take control tonight.”
Jenna Whiteley (13 points, seven rebounds) and Feather TwoShields (12 points) were those seniors.
Rebounding — a 31-21 edge for Muldrow (20-7) in the first meeting, was even at 21 this time.
Senior Marianne Parks started the Lady Tigers off with her lone 3-pointer on the night, Mason Anstine countered for the Lady Bulldogs, and so it went. As soon as Fort Gibson (24-5) thought it had breathing room, the Lady Bulldogs would surge back.
Trailing 14-11 after one quarter of play, Muldrow methodically worked back and took its first lead of the game 18-16 with 4:53 to go in the second. Sydney Taylor hit her only shot of the second quarter, a layup for an 18-18 tie heading into half.
As the Muldrow defense focused on Taylor in the paint and point guard Addy Whiteley with a constant escort, TwoShields calmly camped out in the corner of the court.
With just 15 seconds gone in the third quarter, TwoShields took a kick out from a driving Addy Whiteley, draining a 3-pointer to spark a 10-2 Lady Tiger run.
“The goal looked huge tonight,” said a smiling TwoShields, who was 4-of-5 on 3s on the night. “Coach told us that it was a new game after half and gave us the green light to shoot, then they kind of just forgot about me in the corners as they were so focused on Sydney and Addy.”
Jenna Whiteley contributed one 3-point bomb as TwoShields added two more and heading to the fourth, it was a 31-24 Fort Gibson advantage.
“We were right where we wanted to be coming out of halftime,” said Lowe. “We knew what we had to do, we knuckled down, and the girls knew what they had to do in the second half to get to OKC.”
A Jenna Whiteley 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:16 to go in the game gave the Lady Tigers their largest lead of the night at 39-24 in the mist of an 8-0 run, also fueled by Kenzie Snell’s 3-pointer and Taylor’s turnaround jumper.
“It was a new game after halftime,” said Jenna Whiteley. “We knew that it wasn’t over yet, we told each other to keep fighting, we weren’t going to let the streak end.”
“Not on our watch,” echoed TwoShields.
With a comfortable lead, Fort Gibson shifted into a spread offense with three minutes left in the game, forcing Muldrow into a foul game. The Whiteley sisters combined for 4-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory.
It was Fort Gibson’s fourth game in five days.
“We’ll regroup and get ready for state next week,” said Jenna Whiteley. “We will get rested and get ready.”
On the night the Lady Tigers shot 47 percent from the floor while holding Muldrow (26 percent overall) to just four field goals in the final two quarters.
“We have a lot of senior leadership that’s waited patiently for their turn, and they stepped up tonight in a big way, they knew what needed to be done,” said Lowe.
Taylor ended the night with six points and six rebounds, Addy Whiteley had six points on the night also. Muldrow’s Kennedi Wright, who led the way with 11 points in their last meeting, was held to just one point on the night, 0-for-8 shooting from the floor. Anstine was the Lady Bulldogs' leading scorer with 15 points.
The Lady Tigers await their assignment for the state tournament, which will be released Sunday afternoon. It's their second time to play in state since being denied a shot in 2020 after qualifying due to the COVID cancellation of the 3A-6A brackets
