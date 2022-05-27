There were times when Athlete of the Year would have never seemed possible for Ty Bliss.
The Gore senior recalled the time about 10 years ago where he tried football as an undersized tight end. The experiment lasted about a year.
“I was the smallest kid out there. All the kids were bigger and stronger. I eventually started growing but not soon enough for that,” he said.
Then there were those years into junior high where life goals amounted to getting out of school as a senior and never taking another class.
“I was more into the thought of going to the military out of high school,” he said. “I figured whatever I wanted to do with my life, there were ways to get there without college.”
But then about the sixth grade, and while attending school in Warner, Ty met up with a Hilldale transfer named Gaige Maher. Maher had won a few fitness competitions in elementary at Hilldale and grown to like running.
“Gaige was big into track and I thought ‘no one gets into that,’” he said.
But Warner was developing a reputation as a major player in state track meets and Maher found his niche.
“I was told by my basketball coach I wasn’t really good at it, but I was really fast and I should try cross country and track because he thought I’d be successful at it,” Maher said.
Bliss gave in, and when he moved to Gore, the two remained friends and found themselves still running together. Both Bliss and Maher were part of the Muskogee-based No Speed Limit summer track club run by twin brothers Ron and Don Mayes.
Bliss found himself playing basketball too, as a “nice role player” through his senior year, according to Bliss’ dad, James Bliss, who played basketball for Gary Hendrix at Fort Gibson and was Gore’s boys coach. But Dad’s niche wasn’t where his son’s fire would burn.
Ty had just gone though a less-than-stellar basketball season at Gore but was looking forward to track season. Then the pandemic hit and there would be no track season in 2020.
Maher remembers that as a pivotal moment for his friend.
“For me I didn’t take the COVID deal too well,” Maher said. “Two of our relay teams were going to be pretty good and when it got canceled, the two of us kind of went different ways. I wasn’t really in to cross country so I thought I’d just take it easy and he was like ‘I’m getting ready for cross country.’
Bliss’ motivation was still modest.
“I’d never come close to winning a race. The best I’d done was top 10,” Bliss said. “The end of spring and the whole summer I ran. I found some good training plans to help, and all the while I wasn’t really thinking about winning a race.
“But I figured by the time practice started it would be a heck of a lot easier because I would be in shape.”
Training turned to the point of obsession, at least from his family’s perspective.
“He had this schedule and didn’t want to deviate from it, so when something came up it was like a fight, he’d get so tunnel-vision about it,” said James Bliss. “His mother (Crystal Chapman Bliss) and I were both basketball players in high school, so it was a different type of discipline than either of us had in our sport. We thought sometimes he was overdoing it.”
On vacations, Ty would want to make sure the family was going to a place that had a treadmill or decent streets to run on so as not to depart from a routine.
It then all paid off at the first meet of the fall his junior year in Earlsboro, a mile-and-a-half run.
Bliss won it in 7 minutes, 38 seconds. Among the runners he defeated were a pair of runners from Meeker, one who won the 3A meet two months later and with a teammate would be 1-2 in the 2021 state 3A meet.
The light switched on, and in his junior year flickered only with a stress fracture injury that took him out of state after winning regionals. Maher finished ninth at state. Recovered, Bliss wound up with redemption in the 3,200-meter run that spring, winning gold. He was runner-up in the 1,600. He was unbeaten in 3,200s that year.
His coach, Brandon Tyler, said it was unfortunate that both of those races were packed into a day due to adjustments brought on by COVID rather than the customary 3,200 on Friday and 1,600 on Saturday
“He didn’t have enough recovery time with that schedule,” Tyler said. “Otherwise I think he does what he did this year.”
After six first-place finishes and four runner-up finishes in cross country, including state, Bliss ran and won the 1,600 and 3,200 in all six spring meets he ran in. That included state — taking the 3,200 in 10:00.39, 24 seconds ahead of the closest runner, then the 1,600 in a little under four seconds with a 4:38.71. Maher didn’t race in those, but they both competed in the 800, Maher’s specialty. He won gold there in 1:59.10, Bliss was fifth, two seconds off the pace.
“We’ve learned over time we’re both pretty good at what we do and we’ll push each other to be the best we can be,” said Maher. “I’m usually the one slacking more than he is. He’s had a lot of self-motivation which keeps him working when other people aren’t.”
It’s that self-discipline that makes his post-high school plans make sense. He’ll still do the military option he once had mapped out, but with school. He was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and will run track at Army, then take aim at being an Army Ranger as he embarks on his mandatory service time.
“It’s funny that in the fitness tests I had to do to make West Point, the one-mile run put me so far up in points my score was high even while I didn’t do so great on some of the strength tests,” he said.
He’ll be the second member of his family to be a West Point cadet. His great-grandfather, Charles Fred Bliss, was a member of the Class of 1955.
Ty got the appointment in February and his great-grandfather died April 26.
“It was great he got that news before he passed,” said James Bliss. “It was good my grandfather knew that.”
James Bliss did relish the chance to coach his son in his own sport.
“His favorite part of basketball was the least favorite for everyone else — the running,” James said. “Ty was a nice role player, but his love has been what he’s been so good at. His work ethic inspired me. But it was neat how I got to have those moments with him before he goes to West Point.”
It may not have been the football of his younger days or the basketball of his parents’, but Ty found his niche, one that shaped his destiny.
“Distance runners don’t really need any motivation and he was like that,” Tyler said. “It’s not like you really have to coach them like you do others.”
And it’s been satisfying.
“The thing about what I do is you can’t blame anyone else when you fail and when you win, you can really be proud of what you accomplished,” Ty said.
Including an honor that puts him in some company with three guys who were really good at the sport he wasn’t — NFL veterans Stacy McGee and Kevin Peterson, and the incoming rookie — Malcolm Rodriguez.
He’s the first from Gore.
“If you look at that little kid 10 years ago, I don’t know if anyone, myself included, would have ever thought this possible,” Ty said. “Hard work goes a long way.”
