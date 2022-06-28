Kayden McGee’s confidence blooms brightly.
The guy has the speed — he’s a consistent 4.5 (seconds in the 40) who ran a 4.42 to cap the spring, according to Roughers football/track assistant Prentice Joseph in a tweet then.
His football savvy upstairs is bright as well.
And he knows how to manage self-promotion through Twitter.
“If he makes it to the big time, which he could, he’ll be an NLI all-star,” said Roughers head coach Travis Hill, referring to the name, image and likeness that is now a facilitator for making revenue streams for college athletes.
For the 6-foot-1, 15-pound McGee, coming off a sophomore season where he caught 24 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns, second on the team in all but number of catches, it’s about, as he said, “not taking any time off.”
That’s on or off the field.
“Just seeing everybody else on the Web and what they’re doing,” he said about both college athletes and top high school talent being recruited by colleges. “Just learning, putting myself out there all the time is bringing exposure.”
But that light wouldn’t stay bright long unless there was talent to go with it.
“He’s good,” said Hill. “I’m glad we got him two more seasons. He really hasn’t started yet. He’s a kid who can continue to get better. He has a knack for the game and he makes plays not only based on his ability — he’s also long and can run a little bit — he also understands and sees things that show an understanding of the game.
“With his speed where it is, he needs about 15 pounds which will get his strength up.”
An emerging prep ranking site, PreRedZone.com, has grabbed onto McGee, making him the 19th best player in the 2024 class and the second best listed as an “athlete.” He also is playing cornerback.
He’s been a prominent target in 7-on-7 drills at Indian Bowl and a 7-on-7 tournament in Siloam Springs, Ark., and has spent time in a training center in Tulsa, Sooner 7.
He along with sophomore starting quarterback Jamarian Ficklin are even taking unofficial visits — including one last spring to Penn State during its spring practice period. Rashad Rich, a former Bacone player, is an assistant recruiting coordinator and a college connection of Ficklin’s dad, Justin, who also attended Bacone.
No offers there yet, but rather some established contact and learning within the process — which is again, just getting started.
One of McGee’s cousins is Stacy McGee, the former Oklahoma and NFL defensive lineman who is a Muskogee alum.
“We talked this weekend when he was here helping at Kamren Curl’s camp,” Kayden said, referring to the ex-Rougher and Washington Commanders safety’s event Saturday at Indian Bowl. “He talked about the NFL combine and what he did. His advice was just work and don’t take days off.”
One reason he can’t is that this is a deep receiving corps. Jayden Bell and Anthony Watson were starters last year. Andre Beasley is a sophomore with a tremendous upside.
Also in the mix — Jarin Riggs-Brown and Jayden Swanson, both juniors, and Raysean Ellis, a senior.
“The thing is, we will have four targets out there all the time. It’s a really good group,” Hill said. “It’s not like you have just one guy who is that much better that helps the other kids get better because of his ability. There’s lots of ability there.”
Meanwhile, McGee keeps working, and studying the Twitterverse for ideas and techniques to become better known.
“I want to promote myself. I want to be at the top, but I want everyone else here to be at the top with me,” McGee said. “I want us to put Muskogee on the map.”
