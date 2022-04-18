FORT GIBSON — With a shot at clinching the district title at stake, go with the sure thing.
Weston Rouse cooperated.
The junior left-hander and Oklahoma State commit extended perfection into the sixth inning only to end it in a quirky way, then a lone single in the seventh spoiled a no-hit bid. But his 17-strikeout performance shut down Poteau in a 9-0 win Monday that clinched the District 4A-8 title for the Tigers.
Four of those strikeouts came in the sixth inning, and yes, read that right.
Throwing a high 80s fastball and even a slider that checked in once at 84 mph, Rouse had the bottom three in the Pirates’ order missing on contact all day, so much so that he got away with a wild pitch third strike on Holden Mattox, the eight-hole hitter, and catcher Cody Walkingstick wasn’t able to make the recovery in time to bail his pitcher out with a throw to first. Rouse then struck out the top of the order bat in Dax Collins to end the inning.
In the seventh, Ben Brooks singled just out of second baseman Landon Nail’s reach for the only Pirate hit. Nail and Rouse looked at each other and appeared to be laughing it off, similar to when Walkingstick met his pitcher coming to the dugout after the sixth.
“Just messing with me,” Rouse said. “We’re brothers, we do that stuff all the time.”
Which is typical about a group that is now 17-6 and 11-0, as Tigers coach Gary Edwards attested to after the contest.
“A baseball dugout isn’t like a football sideline,” he said. “It’s a little loose. These kids know when to be serious but they are always having a good time.”
Collins’ groundout to Grant Edwards at third to start the game and Kord Fenton’s flyout to Nail to end the second were the only Poteau bats to make contact until the fifth, when, after Rouse had retired eight in a row on strikes, Fenton worked him to a 3-1 count before popping out to Cole Mahaney at shortstop.
That was Rouse’s first stressful situation— well, potentially stressful, anyway.
“I knew my guys would have my back so it was just about packing the zone,” Rouse said.
He didn’t walk a batter, and the 17 strikeouts is a season high for him or any Tiger pitcher. He had three previous double-digit strikeout games, the last being the previous high of 12 in a seven-inning no-decision game against Broken Bow won in eight innings.
Rouse, Wyatt Pierce and Jaiden Graves each had two hits.
Graves laced a full-count liner to center with two outs in the second, scoring Brody Rainbolt, who reached on a leadoff error and got to second on Mahaney’s walk. Graves also singled by second baseman Hudson Burdick to score Hunter Branch, who opened the fourth with a single to left.
Later in that inning, Pierce singled to right, moving Graves to third, and stole second. At that point, Edwards laid down a bunt to Poteau pitcher Caden Fox with both baserunners burning turf. Fox had no chance to get Graves, and by the time his throw went to first base to get Edwards, Callaway Warden had no chance with the relay home to get Pierce at home, who was full throttle rounding third. The play matched Edwards with Graves at two RBIs on the day and made it a 5-0 game.
Walkingstick singled home Branch with the first of four runs in the Tiger half of the sixth. A wild pitch made it 7-0 and a squeeze with Edwards up got Graves, who reached on a walk, home to make it 8-0. Rouse’s opposite-field single to left scored Pierce and with one out and one on, the chance of ending the game as a six-inning no-hitter on a run-rule win looked good.
But Warren, in to pitch for Fox at that point, got Jaxon Blunt and then Rainbolt on groundouts.
No perfection, no no-hitter, but no biggie. Rouse just shrugged.
“Honestly I didn’t know how many strikeouts I had,” he said. “To me, it’s all about winning as a team.”
And in that regard, clinching 4A-8 was taken casually too.
“We’ve got bigger aspirations that,” he said.
The Tigers will go to Poteau on Tuesday. The Pirates, who remain as the second-place team in 4A-8, fell to 12-13 and 7-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.