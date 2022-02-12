WAGONER — It meant different things.
For Hilldale, it was a game following an intense and impressive win against the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A, all in less than 24 hours and with a bus ride to boot, as well as a missing starter, in a game that’s nothing more than one of two remaining until the already-seeded 4A playoffs begin.
For Wagoner, it was a chance to finish strong, something the Bulldogs have not done in terms of holding leads at times.
Wagoner did just that, winning 40-32 on Joe Gordon Court at Hughes Event Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (11-10) led 8-0 — and the shutout lasted a while. Hilldale didn’t get a basket until Jax Kerr’s inside feed from Ty O’Neal from the circle with 6:06 to go until half. The Hornets were 0-for-8 in the first quarter and trailed 4-0.
But following Kerr’s basket, Jack Southern hit a 3. Kerr answered it with 5:02 to go, and Wagoner then went on a 7-0 run before Logan Harper’s basket made it an 18-7 game at the half.
Ty O’Neal’s free throws and first field goal of his day followed by Trey Moore off the break made it an 18-13 game, the closest Hilldale, now 14-6, would get although the first of two occasions. Corbin Marsey scored on a drive and a jumper from the top of the circle as part of an 8-0 run that doubled the Hornets up at 26-13.
Hilldale’s Conner Cottrell connected off the right wing in the fourth to make it a 30-25 game, part of seven unanswered points. Southern from the top of the circle and Derrick Teyon on a 3 off an assist from Dante Swanson Jr., put Wagoner back up nine with under four minutes to play.
While it wasn’t the 23-3 lead the Bulldogs had over Fort Gibson a week ago only to fall in overtime, it was enough to accomplish some finishing points, said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson Sr. Wagoner was off Friday after a Thursday loss at Catoosa.
“We’re close to the playoffs so I’ll take us getting better with that at this time,” Swanson said. “We’ve been in that situation trying to find that balance and when it’s time to take a shot and when it’s time to work the clock and I think we did a good job of both today.
“Not having Lawson hurt them, but we’ll take it.”
Swanson was speaking of Brayson Lawson, who had to sit due to two technicals from Friday’s 72-56 win over Tulsa Central. Lawson had a game-high 24 points in that one.
Given his absence from the lineup and the quick turnaround, Hilldale coach Scott Hensley was already looking to Tuesday and wrapping up the regular season before districts next Friday at home.
“Wagoner was ready to go, outplayed us, good for them, let’s move on,” he said.
O’Neal was the lone Hornet in double figures with 11, all after intermission.
Marsey led the Bulldogs and all scorers with 15 points, and was also their only double-figure scorer.
Wagoner closes the regular season on Tuesday at home against Stilwell. Hilldale finishes at Locust Grove, also on Tuesday.
Girls:
Wagoner 49, Hilldale 44
Also coming off a high-intensity win at home, the Lady Hornets struggled in ball handling against Wagoner’s pressure to the tune of 25 turnovers, but led by as many as 12 in the first half before going to the locker room at half up 24-16 — with 14 turnovers at that time.
Wagoner’s issue, through the half and up until the fourth, was shooting. The Lady Bulldogs were 9-of-43 over three quarters and 4 of 22 from beyond the arc, but managed to outscore Hilldale 18-9 in the third to take a one-point lead, 34-33.
In the fourth, Wagoner was 5-of-9, hitting one of three 3s. Kara Bruce had two, her only two.
“We told them at the half we’re getting good looks, we’re just not putting them in,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa, her team now 11-10. “Our defense was picking it up in our full-court man and we continued to do that in the second half but we started getting the ball in the hole too.”
Wagoner’s defense also withstood a 3-point charge by Hilldale’s Catelin King, who had three of her own in the fourth and finished with 13 points. Ahead of her for the Lady Hornets was Riley Barnoskie, with 14, including 6-of-6 on free throws, all in the first half and coming off a 14-of-16 effort there against Central. Nevaeh Johnson added 13.
“We haven’t turned it over as much as that in a while,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford, his team 8-10. “We’ve got to do a better job of handling the pressure. The pressure turnovers are going to happen sometimes, but the bigger problem is the unforced ones, where we’re throwing it directly to the other team, and we’ve got a short time to try and get that fixed.”
Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led Wagoner with 15 points, Ellie Bryant had 12 and Cambri Pawpa had 12. Burckhartzmeyer had a three-point play in the fourth.
