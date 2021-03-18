Connors State opened up the contest with a four-run fifth and went on to an 11-6 win over Northeastern A&M on Thursday in the first game of a weekend series — the opener being played on Biff Thompson Field at Perry Keith Park.
After Nollan Koon’s single made it 5-2, Peyton McDowall blasted a three-run home run to left, his team-leading eighth of the year, to make it 8-2, and the Cowboys were on their way to a 15-7 mark and a doubleheader at NEO on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
McDowall was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Koon was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Jonathan Pena was perfect in three at bats and Grant Randall hit 3-for-6 in the leadoff spot.
Mozart Duarte was the winner, giving up six hits over six innings. He had six walks but fanned eight. Keiten Asbill and Aaron Hosak worked the final three innings in relief.
