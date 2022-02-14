Eufaula boys beat Checotah on Monday, 64-59 behind Khelil Deere’s 24 and Justis James with 18 to go to 14-5. Checotah ends its regular season at 9-13.  Checotah’s girls defeated Eufaula 37-33 in their regular season finale on Monday. ending a six-game losing streak in the process. Eufaula is 10-9 and Checotah is 5-16. 

