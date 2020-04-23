A private service for Haskell basketball coach Wes Hayes will at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, attendance is restricted.
The family has said there will be a memorial service as restrictions are removed at a later date.
For those interested, a GoFundMe page has been set up for a memorial fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/wes-hayes-memorial-fund)
Hayes died Sunday at 48.
