Wes Hayes

A private service for Haskell basketball coach Wes Hayes will at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, attendance is restricted.

The family has said there will be a memorial service as restrictions are removed at a later date. 

For those interested, a GoFundMe page has been set up for a memorial fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/wes-hayes-memorial-fund)

Hayes died Sunday at 48.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you