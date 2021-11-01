Year 30 got off to a good start for Connors State coach Bill Muse as the Cowboys opened the 2021-22 junior college season with an 87-62 win over Southwestern Christian JV at Melvin Self Field House on Monday night.
The Cowboys opened a little slow out of the gate as the Eagles owned an early 18-13 lead at the 11:00 minute mark of the first half. But over the next seven minutes Connors went on an 18-3 run to grab a 31-21 lead which ballooned to a 43-28 margin at halftime.
Jordan Tillmon got into some early foul trouble and sat for 18 minutes.’
“(That) slowed us down some,” said Muse. “We’ve got a lot of things to fix and I was anxious to see how all of these new guys we have performed in a game environment so I hope we look a little better tomorrow night.”
Supersophomore Jahcoree Ealy, now in his third year as a Cowboy thanks to the COVID-related eligibility rules, led the scoring for Connors with 22 points followed by UCO transfer D.J. Basey, who had 17 on the night. Former Muskogee Rougher Xavier Brown also made it into double figures with 10 points as did Tulsa Rogers freshman Marquel Sutton.
“Xavier played exceptionally well in the first half particularly and helped us get into the lead with a couple of three pointers and Sutton played well in the first half and I was pleased with Basey’s game,” said Muse.
The Cowboys are home again Tuesday night, hosting Central Baptist at 7 p.m.
In other games:
FLORIDA NATIONAL 79, BACONE 55 — Wagoner exes Caden Pawpa and Jacob Scroggins had 13 and 11 points, respectively, and Derek Factor added 11 for Bacone, now 0-3 and 0-2 in conference. Ruben Littlehead had 7 points and 4 assists. Dean Austin had 7 points.
OKLAHOMA 106, ROGERS STATE 57 — The Sooners won a home exhibition as Jacob Groves led four in double figures with 20 points. Umoja Gibson had 19, Elijah Harkless and C.J. Nolan 13 each. OU led 53-32 at the half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.