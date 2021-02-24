EMPORIA STATE 97, NSU 72 — Christian Cook in his first career start dropped this second 20-point performance of the season but the RiverHawks closed off their MIAA road slate with a loss at Emporia State.
The freshman from Oklahoma City scored 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting and was 3-for-5 at the arc and played a team-high 33 minutes.
Wednesday’s tilt was a makeup of a makeup with the weather causing a postponement of last week’s meeting.
“It’s another learning experience for our team,” said NSU coach Ja Havens. “The one thing you can do every night is defend and we talk about that. Believe it or not, we work on that in practice and it certainly won’t have shown unfortunately and we are better than that. We’ve shown that we are better than that. You can’t allow 56 percent from the field and give up 97 points.”
Brad Davis matched Cook in scoring and Rashad Perkins led the NSU bench with 10 points.
CINCINNATI 70, TULSA 69 — Jeremiah Davenport made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to the Bearcats to the win in Tulsa.
On the next possession for the Golden Hurricane, Darien Jackson missed a layup, allowing the Bearcats to hold on for the victory.
Keith Williams had 24 points to lead the Bearcats.
Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and seven rebounds for Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds.
Elijah Joiner tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-10, 7-8). Brandon Rachal added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.