Bryce Thompson scored 14 points, Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat UMass Lowell 80-58 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Uncasville, Conn.
The Cowboys pulled away with a 10-0 run early in the second half to build an 18-point lead. Avery Anderson III scored five points during the run, and the Cowboys led by double figures the rest of the game.
Bryce Williams added 11 points and Anderson and Kalib Boone each had 10 points for OSU (3-1). Isaac Likekele had four assists to move into eighth on Oklahoma State’s career list.
Each team turned it over 19 times, but Oklahoma State outscored UMass Lowell 44-24 inside the paint.
Everette Hammond led UMass Lowell (2-1) with 10 points.
OSU will face North Carolina State to close the two-day event Wednesday.
Other scores:
NSU 96, Arlington Baptist 60
Emeke Obukwelu torched the nets for 31 points and the RiverHawks (2-1) won easily at home Tuesday.
Obukewelu was 12-of-17 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also had 8 rebounds, matched in that category by Edra Luster. Christian Cook had 18 points, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, and Rashad Perkins had 12 points.
The RiverHawks had a 44-28 edge on the board.
Central Baptist 113, Bacone 63
The Warriors fell to 0-9 with the road loss. Ruben Little Head had a team-high 19 points and D’Von LaPointe had 10. Derek Factor had 7 points and 7 rebounds.
