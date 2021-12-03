CONNORS ST. 90, SW CHRISTIAN JV 60 — Four Cowboys finished in double figures as Connors State improved to 13-2 on the season. Jahcoree Ealy led the way with 25 points while Xavier Glenn had 17, Jordan Tillmon finished with 16 and Greg Johnson ended the night with 15 points. Connors went 14-of-20 (70%) from the free-throw line and made six 3-pointers.
BOISE ST. 63, TULSA 58 — Marcus Shaver Jr. registered 17 points as Boise State narrowly beat Tulsa 63-58 on Friday night. Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (4-4). Emmanuel Akot added 12 points. Tyson Degenhart had 11 points. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-4). Sam Griffin added 14 points.
