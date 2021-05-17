Oklahoma State used a strong second round to charge up the leaderboard on Monday during the first day of action at the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek.
After opening with an even-par 288 during their morning round, the Cowboys fired a 17-under 271 in the afternoon to take a two-shot advantage over Illinois heading into the final round of play. The Cowboys stand at 559. Illinois checks in at 561, SMU at 570, Baylor held the fourth position at 576 and Northwestern came in at 579 and in fifth place.
SMU's Noah Goodwin carded rounds of 66 and 67 for an 11-under total of 133 to lead the individual race by five shots.
Cowboy freshman Bo Jin followed an opening 74 with a 65 to climb 27 spots into sole possession of third place at 139. Jin's second round included a bogey-free outward nine of 4-under 32. After posting bogeys at the 10th and 11th, he rallied with birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 15 before closing with an eagle at the par-5 18th.
Jin was joined in the top 10 by sophomore Eugenio Chacarra and junior Austin Eckroat. Chacarra posted round of 71 and 70 to stand at 3-under 141 and tied for ninth place. Eckroat posted a 70 and 71 to finish the day among the group at 141 as well.
Sophomore Aman Gupta signed for rounds of 73 and 71 to come in tied for 15th place at 144.
Albuquerque Regional
Oklahoma is tied for ninth in the 14-team field at 1-over 289 with Boise State. Oregon State is atop the standings at 281 with Texas Tech two shots behind.
But OU’s Jonathan Brightwell is at 6-under 66 and sits atop the leaderboard, one shot up on Sam Meek of Nevada. OU’s Logan AcAllister is at 70, tied for ninth.
Brightwell, a redshirt senior, opened the day with five straight birdies and added three more later in the round to lead No. 1 Oklahoma in the first round of the 54-hole regional at the par-72 UNM Championship Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.