Northeastern State climbed up one spot and finished in fourth place at its 24th Annual Men’s Golf Classic Tuesday, part of its fall season, and played at the Muskogee Golf Club. The RiverHawks shot a three-round total of 859 (287-283-291), with Carlos Gomez finishing runner-up, carding an 11-under, 202 score.
Gomez flirted with the lead for most of the day and managed to get within a stroke following a birdie on the 16th pin. His attempt would end when he was stuck on an uphill birdie shot off the green on 17. The chip-in shot carried well past the pin and back off the green, where Gomez needed to two-putt and take a bogey. The senior finished the day with a one-under 70 round.
Missouri Southern’s Tradgon McCrae, who finished an hour ahead of Gomez, took medalist honors with a 200 (64-66-70).
Christian Yanovitch finished tied for 17th overall, shooting a 215 (73-69-73). Parker Rose shot a 220 (73-72-75) and tied for 37th place in his first NSU tournament.
Brett Wilcoxen had a 225 (73-76-76), placing tied for 61st place, and Jordan Allaire carded a 228 (79-76-73), tied for 68th place.
Ryan Morant finished tied for 46th, and Dustin Anderson was 93rd as individuals.
Henderson State sailed away Tuesday and won its second NSU Golf Classic by 19 strokes shooting a 15-under 837 score.
