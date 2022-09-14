Fernando Villaseca and Kobe Clark had goals as Bacone men’s soccer defeated North Arkansas College on Wednesday, 2-1. The Warriors are 2-2 on the season.
Men's soccer: Bacone wins to go to 2-2
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eufaula couple learns hard lesson about wildlife care
- Shooting suspect a no-show for trial
- Okie from Muskogee: Pevehouse stays active with work, hobbies
- Brothers, kinda: Hornet sophomores share same name, no blood, but a deep bond
- Golf tournament raises $37,744 for non-profits
- Haskell man indicted in federal court
- Checotah woman dies in single vehicle crash
- Old death certificate ledgers found in OKC
- Hilldale records second straight dominant performance
- Checotah rallies to beat Haskell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.