Muskogee head coach Travis Hill talked about winning individual matchups instead of having his team focus on the bigger picture of contesting the No. 1 Bixby Spartans, now five wins from breaking Wagoner’s all-time state record consecutive win steak of 48 games after a 56-14 win last week.
“We didn’t win consistently win those individual matchups we thought we could win,” he said Tuesday. “They’re very effective with what they do. You come away impressed with that.
“I didn’t come away thinking they had the most talent of anyone we’ve seen — they do have great talent — but I did come away believing they are the most well put-together team, whether it’s offense, defense or kicking game.”
And that, he noted, is a part of what winning culture leads to — a team that systemically executes to near perfection and few if any missed tackles, lacking hard play or blown assignments.
“There is a cultural difference established there and they’re way ahead of the curve,” he said. “You get the effort all across the board not only physically but also mentally, and to match up, you have to have both to do it.
“We’ll continue to plug away, push, shove, offseason, you name it, to try and cure and correct our shortcomings in that sense. We still have a few, and they show against a team that doesn’t have a lot of shortcomings.”
Speaking of shortcomings, the Roughers also had to go against the Spartans minus three starting offensive linemen. Two of those, sophomore Brayden Henry and senior Keishawn Lee return this week.
That, said Hill, should help on that side of the ball.
“We were rolling along there in a couple of games with all of our offensive personnel. I’d loved to have had that consistency during the last two games to get a better feel against the elevated competition, but I know we’ve made strides in that area,” he said.
Keondre Johns will also return in the secondary of what has been a much-maligned defense. Linemen Devin Whitfield and Teyon Brewer will be able to return there full time with the offensive line healthy.
Up next is Tulsa Washington, and while the system may not be similar to Bixby, the talent level is there or exceeds that of the Spartans, especially if you observe the Oklahoma Sooners.
Just last week, Washington’s Gentry Williams, a receiver and cornerback for the Hornets, announced his commitment to the Sooners as a guy who will play in the secondary. Mycah Tease is another receiver who has been offered not only by the Sooners but also Florida, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Texas.
Tease has 23 receptions for 480 yards and six TDs. Williams has 18 for 210 and on defense has two interceptions. J Drew has 20 catches for 342 yards. In all, five receivers have over 200 yards on the season.
L Boone, a junior quarterback, has 1,691 yards and 19 TDs.
“He’s done a great job distributing the ball and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Hill said. “They sometimes don’t block well at times but it doesn’t take good blocking when you have a guy like 24 taking off and beating somebody to the perimeter.”
Hill was speaking of Ethan Washington (6-0, 195), the tailback.
