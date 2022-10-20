Lucha Libre, better known as Mexican Pro Wrestling, will be making a stop at the Muskogee Civic Center Saturday.
The action filled event features professional wrestlers from across the world.
“We are excited to make a tour stop in Muskogee, we have a lot of fights scheduled and surprises for the fans of Lucha Libre,” Edgar Spartako. CEO of Fenix International Wrestling said. “Drago, Sol Azteka, Galaxy, Green Dragon, Mascara Purpura, Lady Sensation are among the wrestlers in action Saturday night.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with fights starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Reserve tickets online at www.muskogeeciviccenter.com, www.ticketstorm.com or in-person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Muskogee Civic Center Box Office, 425 Boston Street.
