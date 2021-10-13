MUSKOGEE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022
The Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be introduced at halftime of Thursday’s game against Choctaw — following a private reception in the afternoon.
• ALFRED NEALE — The 2000 graduate, was a four-year basketball and track athlete who broke the state record in the high jump, which stood for 16 years. He was a high jump champion at Barton County College then transferred to Northeastern A&M where he led basketball in scoring. He finished his college hoops career at New Mexico. Professionally he played in several minor professional leagues including the NBA D League and internationally in China, Chile and Canada.
• JAMIE VOEGELI — A four-year member of the Muskogee golf team who was all-state with a top 10 finish. At Missouri Southern State was All-MIAA in 2010 and 2011. Just last year, he won the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur championship and later that year, low amateur in the Oklahoma Open, where he tied for 14th.
• DAN JEFFERSON — A three-sport, four-year letter winner in football, wrestling and baseball,. A three-time state wrestler, with career record of 121-32. He averaged .404 over his career which included a state runner-up finish in 1998. He was an all-conference linebacker at NEO, redshirted at OU for a year and finished at Missouri Southern. As an MHS wrestling coach his guys won eight state titles and a dual state team title.
• CATRINA PEARSON MORROW — Won eight individual golf championships at Muskogee and 30 top four finishes, including a fourth-place finish at state held at Muskogee Golf Club in 2012. She reached the quarterfinal round in the WOGA state quarterfinals at 17. She played one season at Grand Canyon University.
• JAMIE YOUNG — A longtime Muskogee High School assistant, first serving as a head ninth grade coach at Alice Robertson Junior High in 1979. His career spanned the coaching staffs of Don Freeman, Warren Fain, Ron Freeman, Tony Peters, Mike Monroe, Ron Lancaster, Matt Hennesy and then one year with Rafe Watkins. He was part of two state championship games, including the title team of 1986, and in all, coached in more than 26 football playoff wins.
• SHEREKA JONES — A state track qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles and various relay teams, and was a four-year cheerleader. She went on to do that at the University of Oklahoma and later was part of the dance team for the Oklahoma City Thunder home games from 2008-15. Back at Muskogee, she was the first Rougher to be selected as an all-state cheerleader.
• RICHARD MOSELEY — The 1944 Central High grad earned All-State football honors in 1943 and became a second-team All-American tight end at Tulsa. An injury that resulted in a loss of a kidney hampered his career and he turned down free agent offers with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The one-time Golden Gloves champion and career coach is the father of longtime Gore coach Richard Moseley and current Gore head coach Brandon Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.