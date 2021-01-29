The Roughers seized control of the game against Owasso early on, racing out to a 43-29 advantage at intermission, then held off the Rams on Friday with an 83-76 win.
Muskogee (7-3) had not played since a 75-53 victory over Bartlesville on Jan. 15. Roughers coach Lynwood Wade said he was not concerned the layoff would affect his team.
“We have competitive practices,” Wade said. “We practice situation basketball — we’re 10 points up or 10 points down. It played right into our hands what happened tonight, we work on those situations.”
One of the situations was late in the fourth quarter when the Rams trimmed the Roughers’ lead to 79-76. Owasso called a time out and Wade settled his guys down.
“I told them basketball is a game of runs. They made their run now it’s our turn to make ours.”
James Brown Jr. and Ja’ Vontae Campbell led MHS with 22 points each while Xavier Brown finished with 18 points and Jaraun Campbell had 11 points.
“It was another collective effort with James Brown Jr. leading the way,” Wade said. The guys just executed tonight and I’m proud of them.”
Girls
Owasso 67, Muskogee 50
The Lady Roughers trailed by only five at the end of the first quarter, but the minor mistakes they made in the first eight minutes began to pile up during the rest of the game.
It was the team’s first game since Jan. 15 against Bartlesville. Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford said it was a combination of errors that led to the Lady Roughers falling to 5-7.
“We just didn’t play well in all facets of the game,” Ford said. “We got outrebounded, 50-50 balls we didn’t come up with. It was kind of a tough night on the offensive end as well.”
Jada Hytche led Muskogee with 21 points while Tea Meyers finished with 13 points.
The Lady Roughers are off until Tuesday then they hose Bixby.
“We have to look at the film,” Ford said. “After we view the film, we practice on Monday and try to fix it.”
