Muskogee's home opener is half stopped.
The boys varsity and JV games scheduled for Tuesday are off due to COVID-19 issues at Sand Springs.
The girls games are still on for Ron Milam Gymnasium. Seating will be limited to just 300 tickets for Tuesday’s contests due to the continued high COVID-19 cases throughout Muskogee County. The JV will play at 5 and the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of Tuesday night by visiting the official website of Muskogee Athletics at MuskogeeAthletics.com. Tickets will be made available beginning Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.