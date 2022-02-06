Muskogee boys basketball coach Lynwood Wade didn’t let the winter blast wipe out all of his weekend.
The Roughers didn’t get to play Friday’s scheduled game against Broken Arrow, but Wade was busy at a basketball game — all the way down south at San Marcos, Texas on Saturday night when he and the rest of the 1993-94 men’s basketball team was honored during the game between Texas State and Coastal Carolina.
That team was the school’s first ever to reach the NCAA tournament. And as a 6-foot-4 senior, Wade led the way.
Texas State won the Southland Conference Tournament in 1994 and he was named Most Valuable Player. Wade ranks 17th all-time on the Texas State charts in career points (1,061) and career rebounds (529). He was named to the All-Southland Conference team of the 1990s as well.
“I can’t think of any player in my coaching career that had more to do with changing a program and impacting winning than Lynwood Wade,” said Wade’s coach at Texas State, Jim Wooldridge, in an article published about the All-Decade team by the San Marcos Mercury.
During that 1993-94 year he averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The Bobcats met No. 2 seed UMass in the first round as a 15 seed and lost 78-60.
Texas State has been to the tournament just one other time, that in 1997.
Wade played high school ball at Muskogee, making all-state in 1990 while the Roughers made the state tournament. In 2016, he was inducted into the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame.
